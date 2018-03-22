Royals' promotions for 2018 include deals at McDonald's, Subway

Royals fans of a certain age can remember a time when they could get a dozen free Krispy Kreme doughnuts when the team had 12 hits in a game at Kauffman Stadium.
That promotion ran from 2003-2006 and was wildly popular at a time.
Subway will have a somewhat similar promotion starting with the second home stand of the 2018 season.
When the Royals have nine hits in a home game, fans can get a free 6-inch sub sandwich when they buy a 6-inch sub and a 30-ounce drink. After the Royals get the ninth hit in a game, a number will be announced at Kauffman Stadium and fans can text that number to receive a coupon for the deal.
The McDonald’s double-play promotion has been tweaked. A year ago, fans could get a discounted McDouble sandwich the day after the Royals turned a double play. This season, fans can get one sandwich with the purchase of a sandwich. It’s any sandwich: breakfast, lunch or dinner.
No work on whether that McDonald’s kid will return for commercials.
Dunkin' Donuts is opening at Kauffman Stadium this season, and fans can purchase a commemorative 20-ounce coffee cup at the stadium which can be refilled for 99 seconds at any Dunkin’ Donuts location in Kansas City – but not The K. You can read more on Dunkin' Donuts at The K here.
The Papa John’s promotion is back. Whenever the Royals score five runs, the next day fans can get a pizza at papajohns.com for 50 percent off the regular menu price.
The Sonic Slam inning will return again in the sixth inning. Last year, a fan won $25,000 thanks to a Cam Gallagher grand slam.
