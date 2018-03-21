Royals 12, Indians 8: Schwindel, Moustakas stay hot and help erase Hammel's poor start

Despite falling behind early at Goodyear Ballpark, the Royals tallied 19 hits and beat the Indians 12-8 on Wednesday night.
Non-roster invitee Frank Schwindel went 4 for 6 with four RBIs and a solo homer, his sixth of the spring. Mike Moustakas also roped a solo homer, giving him at least one RBI in each of his five games since re-signing with the Royals.
The pitching
The effort Jason Hammel put into improving his ground-ball rate this spring went for naught in a four-inning, six-run outing. Although he recorded seven strikeouts, he struggled to create depth with his two-seam fastball, which he threw in a 2-0 count to Michael Brantley and a 1-0 count to Yonder Alonso. Each turned the pitch into a home run.
Never miss a local story.
Of the nine hits he allowed, three left the yard.
“I’ve got to get better, that’s the bottom line,” Hammel said. “That right there doesn’t cut it.”
Brian Flynn logged two innings after Hammel left the game. Flynn allowed two earned runs on four hits and struck out three.
Brandon Maurer, Blaine Boyer and Mike Broadway all worked clean innings to end the game.
Gordon’s bat
It seems all outfielder Alex Gordon needed to break an 0 for 34 slump was luck.
Gordon logged his first two-hit game of the spring on Wednesday night. His first single since March 3 came in the fourth inning, when shortstop Francisco Lindor stopped a sharp ground ball hit to the right of second base from squeaking into the outfield. A run scored on the play for Gordon’s fourth Cactus League RBI.
Gordon also hit a slowly-rolling grounder to the pitcher for a leadoff single in the sixth. After scoring on a Jon Jay single, Gordon eventually returned to the plate as the Royals batted around the order and he drew a walk.
Gordon has struggled with his rhythm in the batter’s box most of the spring. He struck out 15 times during this most recent drought. He is scheduled to work on the timing issue in minor-league games Thursday.
“I still believe in him. If I didn’t believe in him — that’s my job, to believe in these guys,” manager Ned Yost said. “I believe in him until I can’t believe in him anymore. I believe with his work ethic and his character and his mindset that he’ll continue to battle through it and he’ll find a way to come out.”
Cheslor Cuthbert, Whit Merrifield, Jon Jay and Moustakas also had two-hit days.
Mondesi’s shoulder
Royals prospect Adalberto Mondesi has been slowed in the field since March 9, when he was diagnosed with shoulder impingement and shut down from throwing.
The Royals had originally planned for him to return to full baseball activities within five days, but he only recently began to play catch.
He played in four games as a designated hitter last week.
“(Taking it) day by day,” Yost said.
Up next
The Royals (15-10-2) will travel to Maryvale, Ariz., on Thursday for a 3 p.m. game against the Brewers. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports Kansas City.
Comments