Focused on footwork, Royals outfielder Billy Burns has improved his best tool

Royals outfielder Billy Burns can’t tell you with certainty how many steps it takes to dash between first and second base.
Standing near his locker in the Royals’ spring-training clubhouse, he laughs because he knows players who can recite the number of strides they need to cover 90 feet of infield dirt and swipe a bag with precision.
Burns doesn’t think he’ll ever get to that point.
But if he is one day able to, it’ll be because he has logged significant time this spring perfecting his base-stealing technique, putting every part of his approach under a microscope with the help of newly minted first-base coach Mitch Maier and longtime coach Rusty Kuntz.
“It keeps my mind sharp, being ready for that opportunity to steal whenever it’s given to me,” Burns said.
Before he was designated for assignment earlier this month to make room on the 40-man roster for the addition of veteran outfielder Jon Jay, Burns worked with Maier and Kuntz to develop what they called a maintenance program when spring training began. They broke down the way Burns set his feet and how low he sank into his stance. They taught him how to spot more effectively a pitcher’s tells so he could make a more judicious break when he attempts a steal.
Burns had committed to improving his running game after last season, aware that, with no minor-league options remaining on his contract, he had to make himself as valuable to the Royals as possible. His speed has always been well touted, grading out at a high of 80 before he played a full season with the Oakland Athletics in 2015. He has a stolen-base success rate in the minor leagues of about 85 percent (212 of 248) and he's 46 of 61 in major-league attempts.
But the Jay signing made Burns expendable. No team claimed Burns off waivers and within days he was invited to return to major-league camp as a non-roster invitee. He is destined to start the season back in Class AAA Omaha, where he stole 24 bases, just two behind the Pacific Coast League lead of 26, last year.
If anything, this most recent upheaval in his professional career — Burns was a 32nd-round draft pick in 2011 who, after batting .294 with 42 RBIs in Oakland’s outfield as a rookie, has still not found a way at the major-league level — has reinforced Burns' commitment to tapping into his speed.
“It’s just being able to use the best tool that God has blessed me with, the best tool that I’ve got, and being able to use that to its best potential,” Burns said.
He flaunted the results of his work last week when he stole three bases in a game against the Padres. He stole another during a doubleheader Saturday. And his five swipes this spring are tied for third-most in baseball.
For Burns, it’s a renewed focus on footwork that’s improved his game most. Repositioning his feet at a 45-degree angle from the first-base bag keeps his left knee pointed toward second instead of toward the shortstop. It makes it less likely for him to pop out of his stance, helping him to keep the load in his thighs before he breaks off the base.
“When we first got him, he was really swinging his leg around,” Kuntz said. “He lost probably maybe a half a step.
“He’s a real good student. He knows what his body’s doing. We’re not overhauling by any means because he’s been a great base-stealer in the past and all we’re doing is trying to tweak little things that might help him as he gets a little bit older.”
Those lessons Burns will carry with him throughout the season. He’s already talked with Class AAA coaches about his intention to implement a true maintenance program in his routine in Omaha.
That’s how he will try to avoid any base-running slumps he's fallen into in the past.
And that’s how he will try to find a way back to the major leagues.
“You become better at just getting up and going,” Burns said. “I’m more practiced. I’m just more ready.”
