Royals GM Dayton Moore on competing in 2018

The KC Royals may be rebuilding but they're not tearing it all down. General manager Dayton Moore discusses the Royals' plan for 2018 and why the team will not tank.
John Sleezer Chris Fickett
Royals' plan for prospect Hunter Dozier

Royals

Royals' plan for prospect Hunter Dozier

KC Royals assistant general manager JJ Picollo breaks down the future for prospect Hunter Dozier, whose versatility in the field has increased his stock and made him an ideal internal option for a major-league promotion.