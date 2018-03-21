"The Royal Way:" Explaining the franchise's philosophy
The Royal Way isn't just a saying, it's the title of a manual given to all the baseball team's players. Royals special assistant Rusty Kuntz explains the guidelines and expectations outlined in the book.
The Royals on Sunday, March 18, 2018, announced the signing of former Cubs pitcher Justin Grimm, who said he talked to Wade Davis before accepting a one-year major-league contract to go to Kansas City.
The Kansas City Royals' Rusty Kuntz and Mitch Maier have been preparing the outfielders for the beginning of the baseball season, and Kuntz has specific ideas on how the three positions work with each other.
KC Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas played his first spring-training game of the season on Friday, March 16, 2018, and felt comfortable at the plate. He also discussed playing the San Diego Padres and former teammate Eric Hosmer at Peoria Stadium.
Kansas City Royals' Mitch Maier and Rusty Kuntz have been impressed with outfielder Jorge Soler's off-season weight loss and conditioning, which has made him more flexible and quicker on his feet to run down balls in the outfield.
Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore spoke to reporters during a press conference to announce the re-signing of third baseman Mike Moustakas on Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Surprise, Arizona.
The Kansas City Royals honored Spc. Christopher Morton at a game in June of 2014. Morton was fatally shot responding to a disturbance call in Clinton, Mo. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Video courtesy of the Kansas City Royals.