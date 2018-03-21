Royals 10, Giants 1: Power output continues with five more KC homers

The Royals cruised to a 10-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Surprise Stadium on Tuesday night.
The game
The day off on Monday did not slow down the Royals' offensive production. They've now scored 74 runs and clubbed 25 homers in their last eight games.
Whit Merrifield stole the limelight Tuesday night, going 3 for 4 with a pair of home runs. His fifth-inning shot traveled 411 feet and scored two runs. Salvador Perez, Cheslor Cuthbert and Alcides Escobar also served up solo bombs.
In all, the Royals have hit 44 homers this spring, a number that has caught manager Ned Yost by surprise.
"We'll see what happens when the season starts but I didn't expect this power output," he said. "It's been pretty impressive to me. I don't see any reason why it can't continue. But it's fun to watch."
Royals relievers Tim Hill, Ricky Nolasco, Kelvin Herrera, Brad Keller and Kevin Lenik combined for five scoreless innings and held the Giants to two hits.
The starter
In trying to perfect his curveball Tuesday night, starter Ian Kennedy labored through four innings. He had thrown 80 pitches by the time he was removed from the game in the fifth inning — and he wasn’t too pleased with the results.
“You get yourself in deep counts just trying to work on things,” Kennedy said.
Curveball troubles aside, Kennedy was only charged with one earned run in his four-plus innings of work.
He worked himself into and out of trouble in the third inning, allowing a single to Giants shortstop Josh Rutledge and issuing a walk to the next batter. But with a pop-out in foul territory, a strikeout and a long fly-out to the warning track in left-center field, Kennedy escaped the jam.
He allowed five hits and struck out five batters in his fourth outing of the spring.
"I thought he threw the ball extremely well," Yost said.
Hill, a submarine-style pitcher who's impressed many in Royals camp this spring, replaced Kennedy in the fifth inning with two runners on base. A pair of ground balls and a pop-out near the Royals dugout ended the threat.
How will the Royals use Grimm?
With the bullpen competition likely to continue until the end of camp, Yost hasn’t given serious thought to how roles for his relief corps will shake out. The addition of reliever Justin Grimm, who signed a one-year major-league contract with the Royals on Sunday, didn’t make the picture any clearer.
Grimm might take on a set-up job, or he might pitch earlier in a game. He did both with the Cubs, who released him last week.
“The roles aren’t defined down there yet,” Yost said. “They probably won’t be for a while.”
Grimm is scheduled to pitch in his first game for the Royals on Thursday against the Brewers.
Up next
The Royals (14-10-2) will travel to Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday for an 8 p.m. matchup with the Indians. It will be televised by Fox Sports Kansas City.
