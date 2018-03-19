Royals bringing former Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz into spring training camp

The Royals are working toward an agreement with free-agent right-hander Clay Buchholz on a minor-league contract, a source told The Star.
Buchholz, 33, missed almost all of 2017 after surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. He made two starts for Philadelphia before the injury, posting a 12.27 ERA in 7 1/3 innings pitched.
He was traded from Boston to the Phillies before the 2017 season. With the Red Sox, Buchholz was a two-time All-Star and pitched on the 2013 World Series championship team.
According to a report from USA Today, Buchholz would make $1.5 million with the Royals if he makes the major-league team and can opt out of the deal after May 1 if he's not on the big-league roster.
