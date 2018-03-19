Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Clay Buchholz throws in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.
Royals

Royals bringing former Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz into spring training camp

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

March 19, 2018 05:20 PM

Surprise, Ariz.

The Royals are working toward an agreement with free-agent right-hander Clay Buchholz on a minor-league contract, a source told The Star.

Buchholz, 33, missed almost all of 2017 after surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. He made two starts for Philadelphia before the injury, posting a 12.27 ERA in 7 1/3 innings pitched.

He was traded from Boston to the Phillies before the 2017 season. With the Red Sox, Buchholz was a two-time All-Star and pitched on the 2013 World Series championship team.

According to a report from USA Today, Buchholz would make $1.5 million with the Royals if he makes the major-league team and can opt out of the deal after May 1 if he's not on the big-league roster.

