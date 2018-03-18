Royals 11, Cubs 9: Soler and Schwindel's bats keep recent power surge alive

The Royals rode their offensive momentum to beat the Cubs 11-9 at Sloan Park on Sunday. They tallied 15 hits, eight of which went for extra bases, and won for the fifth time in six games.
The game
These days, wiping the grin off outfielder Jorge Soler’s face is no easy task. The 26-year-old has gone 7-for-15 with three strikeouts in his last five games.
If there was any lingering concern about Soler’s offensive improvements, his performance in Sunday’s game against his former team should help to assuage the doubt. Soler was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with one walk and an RBI that came on a leadoff home run. He also scored three times and stole a base.
Although he’s tied for the team lead with Alex Gordon for the most strikeouts (14) on the team, Soler’s pitch recognition has allowed him to draw a team-best seven walks this spring.
“Real, real happy to see that,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.
Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy watched Soler’s first three at-bats on Sunday from the dugout and was equally impressed.
“He is absolutely on fire,” Duffy said. “He looks so locked in. I’m really excited to see what he’s going to accomplish this year.”
And just three days in, Mike Moustakas hasn’t appeared over-matched at the plate. For the second game in a row, he launched a home run to right field. Sunday’s blast plated three runs and gave the Royals an 8-6 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Moustakas is 4-for-12 with four strikeouts and six RBIs since making his spring debut on Friday against the Padres.
The starter
It’s the late days of spring training and opening day starter Duffy knows he’s allowed 11 earned runs in his last two outings, which have spanned eight innings.
But in allowing the Cubs to score six runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks on Sunday, Duffy took comfort in knowing exactly what to work on ahead of what will be his last Cactus League start. The left-hander struggled to keep fastballs on his glove side down in the strike zone. He didn’t know what caused the pitch to run off, especially against left-handed hitters, but he figured a look at the video would provide enough information to fix it.
At this stage in the spring, all Duffy wants is to increase his pitch count. He reached about 75 pitches Sunday without feeling winded. Reaching 90 pitches in his next outing six days from now should come easy.
“I don’t hurt,” Duffy said. “I don’t hurt and that’s a beautiful thing. Usually around this time I’m fighting something. Everybody is. Towards the end of the season, and in spring training, you find out how hard you worked in the offseason.
"Right now I feel really, really good. I think getting the loose body out of my arm helped immensely. I don’t feel any pain, knock on wood. I feel really, really good.”
Power surge
The Royals have scored 64 runs in their last seven games. In that stretch, they’ve knocked in 20 doubles and 20 home runs.
Non-roster invitees Frank Schwindel and Ryan O’Hearn have hit a combined nine long balls in that span, including Schwindel’s two-out, two-run blast in the first inning on Sunday.
“Every time we hit a bomb, I think it’s legit,” Duffy said. “And every time they hit a bomb, I think, ‘Oh, it’s Arizona.’”
Gordon’s struggles
Gordon’s trouble at the plate is so well-known that when asked what he thought about Gordon’s offense trending in a sideways direction, Yost chuckled.
“He’s hitting, like, .103,” Yost said.
The number was accurate. Gordon’s average dropped to .093 after going hitless against the Cubs. He is now 0-for-30 with two walks and 12 strikeouts since leading off against the White Sox with a single on March 3.
It’s just a matter of timing, Yost said. Gordon is rolling over pitches too frequently.
“He feels good,” Yost said. “He feels confident. Not really (worried).”
Up next
Following a day off, the Royals (13-10-2) return to action Tuesday at 8 p.m. They will host the San Francisco Giants in a game broadcast by Fox Sports Kansas City.
Comments