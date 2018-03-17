Royals' Moustakas, Duda and Soler homer in opening game of doubleheader

When the Texas Rangers sent six hitters up in the first inning of Saturday’s split doubleheader at Surprise Stadium, Royals starter Eric Skoglund just shook off the pressure.
He hadn’t been in a situation like this yet in his Cactus League season. Save for a homer his last outing and the six total hits he’d scattered over three other appearances, he’d barely hit a speed bump on the mound.
Instead of panicking, Skoglund ignored the scoreboard in what became the Royals’ 7-6 win. After escaping the first inning with three runs on four hits and a couple of miscues in the outfield by Jon Jay and a throwing error by Salvador Perez, Skoglund retired the last nine batters he faced.
He recorded six strikeouts in four innings and again didn’t issue any free passes in his fourth appearance of the spring.
After the game, he was grateful to have encountered the adversity.
“I wanted to see in myself I was able to bounce back,” said Skoglund, who appeared in seven major-league games and posted a 9.50 ERA with the Royals last season. “Last year, that would have been something I struggled with — gave up three in the first inning and then kind of let that snowball. So I just wanted to nip that really quick.”
Skoglund’s steadiness on the mound allowed home runs by Mike Moustakas, Lucas Duda and Jorge Soler to loom large for most of the first game of Saturday’s split doubleheader. The second game was scheduled for 8 p.m.
Moustakas, in just his second spring game, went 2 for 3 with one RBI. He played at third base for the first time and handled the position with ease. Manager Ned Yost said he’ll rotate Moustakas between third base and designated hitter for the rest of spring training, which concludes with an exhibition game against the Class AAA Storm Chasers on March 26 in Omaha, Neb..
Duda launched a three-run homer into the garden in front of the batter’s eye in center field, where the outfield wall is 400 feet from home plate.
Soler pulled a solo homer into the berm beyond the Royals’ bullpen in left field.
All three homers were allowed by Rangers starter Bartolo Colon, against whom the Royals knocked out seven of their 11 hits.
If not for a two-run double by prospect Emmanuel Rivera in the eighth inning that extended the Royals’ lead to 7-3, reliever Sam Gaviglio might have endangered what is now a four-game winning streak for the Royals. Gaviglio gave up five straight hits, including a three-run homer to Devin Hood, before retiring the next three batters to end the game.
The Royals (12-10-1) have scored 48 runs since losing to the Rangers 5-1 on Monday night.
Alex Gordon continued a recent skid, striking out twice. He is now 0 for 24 with two walks and 10 strikeouts in his last eight games.
