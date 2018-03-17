Jorge Soler has gone unnoticed in outfield this spring. Here's why that's a good thing

The work took place in blocks, long before the first pitch of a Cactus League ballgame here was ever played this spring.
Before the demotion to Class AAA Omaha, Royals instructor and former first-base coach Rusty Kuntz would set up drills in the Kauffman Stadium outfield last summer and work closely with Jorge Soler.
Sometimes he would take a slow first step on a 45-degree turn to the outfield corner. Sometimes he would nail the quick turn but was too slow chasing down the fly ball that Kuntz skied in his direction.
The bag of results was always mixed. The pre-2017 assessment of Soler’s defensive ability by Jim Bowden, the former Washington Nationals general manager turned baseball analyst, often rang true: Soler, he wrote in an article for ESPN, “is a well-below-average right fielder.
“The Royals can get away with his poor defense because they have the game’s best defensive left fielder in Alex Gordon and a special defender in center field with Lorenzo Cain. So I’m not questioning the deal, but I'm just pointing out they misevaluated his defense if they think he’s average.”
But such is no longer the case. Cain became a free agent and agreed to a five-year contract with the Brewers. Gordon entered spring-training camp in Surprise knowing he’d have to bear some of the weight in center field. The Royals signed Jon Jay to shore up their starting outfield, a move made about a week before it was announced that outfielder Jorge Bonifacio would serve an 80-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
There’s no way now the Royals can get by stashing Soler from the field this season. Besides the fact he ran out of minor-league options when he spent the majority of 2017 with Omaha, the Royals cannot justify the post-2016 trade of All-Star closer Wade Davis to the Cubs for Soler if he can't produce at the major-league level.
So it’s a good sign, then, that Soler has drawn nothing but rave reviews this spring. Coaches have heralded him for trimming his weight during the offseason and shedding about 20 pounds so that he can move more freely in the outfield.
“The hips work, the knees work, the feet are much quicker and he’s able to get into a better route quicker, which increases the range as he goes after the ball,” Kuntz said.
Royals manager Ned Yost has also noticed Soler’s progress.
Or not noticed.
“He’s gone completely unnoticed to me in the outfield,” Yost said. “He’s making all the plays. His drop-steps, his turns, his routes have all looked very good to me. … It’s been very noticeable for me because I haven’t noticed it.”
Soler has not looked over-matched in the field at any point through his first 12 games there. The windy conditions will mess with him at times — as in the first game of the spring, when as he went back on a fly ball at the warning track, the ball popped out of his glove. But never to the extent that Yost has called on Kuntz or Mitch Maier, who is in his first season as the Royals’ first-base coach and previously served as a minor-league outfield and base running coordinator, to work something out.
That wasn’t always so last year. Soler only logged 152 innings in the major-league outfield but still rarely seemed to inspire confidence.
Maier, who played for the Royals from 2006-12, didn't think Soler's lacking dexterity would last. Soler, 25, was just inexperienced, undisciplined in a certain regard.
“That’s a normal progression for a lot of players,” Maier said. “… It’s nice to see that he did the proper adjustments.”
Now, after a full season under Kuntz’s and Maier’s tutelage, Soler feels more comfortable than ever. He'd never been taught what to do with his feet when the ball came off the bat. He'd range back with his feet turned the opposite direction of where he needed to go, then flip his stance.
Kuntz drilled it into Soler that the way he once approached outfield play wouldn’t fly. Kuntz worked until it became second-nature for Soler to set his feet in the correct direction as soon as the ball hit the bat, eliminating the unnecessary turn.
It’s paid off.
“I’m breaking faster on the batted ball,” Soler said in Spanish. “I’m seeing it better and reacting sooner.
“I think it’s my understanding of the game — plus I have Rusty, who helps me with the defensive drills and is always aware of where I need to play (to get better), which is important.”
