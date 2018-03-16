In first spring game, Royals' Moustakas felt weird facing Hosmer but good at plate

On a Sunday five months ago — a picture-perfect, early fall day at Kauffman Stadium — third baseman Mike Moustakas played what he thought was his last game in a Royals uniform.
He was paraded onto the field for a tribute video, and he was sent into the home dugout for the final time with the roar of Mooooose resonating through the ballpark.
If free agency hadn’t failed him, if the major-league market for third basemen hadn’t crashed, that really might have been the last time he wore a Kansas City ballcap.
But 166 days later, the pomp and circumstance of that meticulously planned farewell behind him, there stood Moustakas on Friday afternoon, his cleats dug into the left-handed batter’s box at Peoria Stadium and a mid-March Arizona breeze rippling through the back of his No. 8 Royals blue jersey.
There were two outs in the fifth inning. Former Royals pitcher Chris Young stood 60 feet, 6 inches away on the mound for the San Diego Padres. Longtime teammate Eric Hosmer was 90 feet to Moustakas’ right at first base, sporting a different shade of blue.
(Moustakas would later say, "It’s just weird seeing him over there. For 12 years, I’ve seen him on this side. Navy blue does look good on him, though.")
The moment was surreal.
Then Moustakas fisted a two-RBI single into center field, Billy Burns and Whit Merrifield scored in the Royals' 12-4 win over the Padres, and nearly everything felt normal again.
As normal as it can feel for a player who missed the first month of spring training before signing a one-year contract last week to return to the Royals.
“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” said Moustakas, who went 1 for 4 with a strikeout in his first major-league game of the spring. “I feel like my timing is coming around. … I feel like I’m gonna get enough at-bats to be ready and we’ll see how it goes.”
The Royals want Moustakas to register between 30 and 35 at-bats before the team’s Cactus League tour ends on March 25. With 10 games in Arizona remaining on the schedule, manager Ned Yost is confident the All-Star will get those in.
And if not, Moustakas will saunter through the back fields at the Royals’ complex in Surprise to make sure he does reach that number.
For Moustakas and a handful of players in Royals camp, 35 at-bats are enough to warm up for a 162-game season. The only goal is for Moustakas to get his rhythm back at the plate, where he launched a franchise-record 38 home runs last season.
“Those aren’t those types of hitters that need 50 or 60 at-bats to get ready,” Yost said.
So even if he spent the offseason worried about where those at-bats would come, the long winter shouldn’t doom Moustakas’ season.
“It’s kind of the same thing if guys were coming off an injury or getting hurt a little bit earlier in spring,” Moustakas said. “You’re gonna get your at-bats. You’re just gonna get them a little later. Especially with the amount of games we have left, I think we’ll be just fine.”
Game notes
▪ Salvador Perez went yard twice, including a two-out, two-run homer to left field that put the Royals ahead for good.
▪ With Moustakas at the plate in the fifth inning, Burns and Merrifield executed a double steal. Burns, who cleared waivers after being designated for assignment when the Royals signed first baseman Lucas Duda, stole three bags in the game. He started in place of Tyler Collins, who was scratched from the lineup because of a sore neck.
▪ Hosmer clubbed a two-out, two-run homer of his own against Kelvin Herrera in the fifth inning. As he rounded the bases, he flashed a smile to the Royals dugout.
According to a tweet from MLB.com reporter AJ Cassavell, Hosmer told reporters, "He got 0-2 on me and kept smiling. That's the thing about these guys. They're going to try to challenge you, get you on a heater. I had a pretty good idea a heater was coming."
Hosmer, by the way, spent about 10 minutes before the game catching up with Royals coaches and players on the field. Moustakas was the first to greet him, offering him a hug and chatting for five minutes before running off to see his wife, Stephanie, who brought toddler Mila and infant Michael Carter to the game.
▪ Nathan Karns tossed four scoreless, two-hit innings. He got into some trouble in the second, allowing both hits and a walk, but nothing came of it.
Karns struck out four batters, increasing his spring total to 11 through three starts.
▪ Duda hit his first home run of the spring after Perez led off the sixth inning with his own bomb to left field.
Left-handed hitter Ryan O’Hearn, who replaced Duda in the bottom of the sixth inning, squared up a pitch and powered a two-run home run in the seventh inning. O’Hearn has hit three homers and driven in nine runs in his last five at-bats.
▪ The Royals (11-10-1) will play a split doubleheader against the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Surprise Stadium. The first game begins at 2:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Kansas City.
The second game is scheduled to start at 8:05 p.m. and will be shown on MLB Network.
