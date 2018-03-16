Pair of Royals in Butera and Skoglund like their Central Florida football

The Royals and the University of Central Florida Knights football team have plenty in common. Both teams have tasted success recently and are entering a rebuilding season.
It was only three years ago that the Royals hoisted the Commissioner’s Trophy for winning the World Series. Two months ago, the Knights finished their first undefeated season in school history.
But there was a time in the early 2000s that was not so great for these teams. Drew Butera knows a lot about that.
In 2004, Butera finished up his sophomore season at UCF with a .282 batting average with 51 hits. The following fall, the football team did not win a game. In October of the same year, the Royals were busy picking up their first of four straight last-place AL Central finishes.
Times have changed.
The Royals won their second World Series in team history three years ago when they took down the New York Mets in five games. After defeating Auburn in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day, the Knights completed a 13-0 season.
That is why, even though it may be March, Butera is ready to talk college football as college teams begin their spring practices. Well, one topic in particular: He feels, rather strongly, that his alma mater should have been crowned national champions.
“One hundred percent,” Butera said. “They had a great season. They did what no one expected them to do, and I think it definitely put them on the map even more.”
Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund agrees with his fellow UCF alum.
“Of course they’re the underdog, but I don’t think they got enough credit,” Skoglund said of Central Florida. “They played extremely well.”
Ever since UCF's undefeated season ended short of the College Football Playoff, the Knights have been busy promoting themselves as the true national champions. Even though Alabama beat Georgia in the actual national championship, UCF plans to raise a banner commemorating last year’s team as “The Only Undefeated 2017 Champion.”
While UCF fans support the notion that the Knights were the best team in the country, fans of other schools do not think they should label themselves champions.
“I think they had a great year,” Royals second baseman and former South Carolina Gamecock Whit Merrifield said. “They did all they could. Obviously you can only play who you can play. With the type of talent that Alabama had, Clemson had, it just doesn’t match up. And I know they went out and beat Auburn in the bowl game but again … It’s not the same.”
Following UCF’s perfect season, head coach Scott Frost left to become the head coach at Nebraska. In two seasons at UCF, Frost compiled a 19-7 record while putting the Knights on the college football map for years to come.
“It was pretty tough to see Scott Frost leave, that’s for sure,” Skoglund said. “But that’s his dream job so you got to give him the credit. What he did in the past few years is pretty impressive.”
What have the former Knights seen in their school’s football program?
“There’s been a lot of differences,” Butera said. “I think that they tried to do the little things, the little details that might go unknown to the common fan, little details that go a long way. They play solid, consistent football. They run the ball really well, and I think they’ve had some really good coaching over the last few years.”
Even with the Knights’ win over Auburn — a SEC team — in the Peach Bowl, Merrifield does not see a parallel between the two programs.
“The SEC environment is unmatched,” Merrifield said. “There’s so much camaraderie and tradition and passion that’s so deeply rooted in most of the fans. You just don’t get that anywhere else. Anyone that has been to an SEC environment can tell you week-in and week-out you don’t beat it.”
But Merrifield and the UCF alums in Butera and Skoglund can agree on one thing: There needs to be more teams involved in the College Football Playoff.
“With school and sports, anybody can beat anybody at any time and I think you have to allow that process to happen,” Butera said. “I think if there’s an eight-team playoff, or however they want to do it. I just think there needs to be more teams to allow those things to happen."
