Pair of Royals in Butera and Skoglund like their Central Florida football

SHARE COPY LINK KC Royals catcher Drew Butera and pitcher Eric Skoglund share a clubhouse and an alma mater: UCF. Both are big fans of the Knights' athletic programs. Josiah Destin

KC Royals catcher Drew Butera and pitcher Eric Skoglund share a clubhouse and an alma mater: UCF. Both are big fans of the Knights' athletic programs. Josiah Destin