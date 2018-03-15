Royals 14, Dodgers 8: 'Everybody had two hits' as Hammel gets some ground-ball outs

On a blustery day in the Cactus League, the Royals scored six times in the first inning and beat the Dodgers 14-8 at Camelback Ranch. It was their 10th win in 21 spring games.
The game
With the wind working in their favor, the Royals chased Dodgers starter Rich Hill out of the game with one out in the first inning. Alex Gordon, who struck out in his first at-bat, was the only hitter Hill retired before Hill gave up six consecutive hits, including an opposite-field home run to Royals first baseman Ryan O’Hearn.
The Royals sent 12 hitters to the plate in the inning and scored six runs and then did not relinquish the lead. Every starter but second baseman Ramon Torres reached base in the game. Gordon was the only other one held hitless, but he has now walked once in each of his last two games and is 0 for 22 in his last 24 plate appearances.
Frank Schwindel and O’Hearn, who went 3 for 3 with five RBIs, each clubbed a pair of home runs.
The Royals logged 19 hits in the wind-blown affair.
Royals pitchers gave up 12 hits. Reliever Kevin McCarthy, who pitched the ninth, gave up five hits and four runs.
“It was a tough day to be a pitcher today,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Wind blowing straight out. Anything you got up in the air, it was gonna go out of the ballpark or off the wall. You kinda take that in account.”
The starter …
At several junctures on the mound, Jason Hammel almost lost his balance. The wind in Glendale was gusting up to 29 mph near the end of the game — and it messed with everyone.
Of the four runs Hammel allowed in four innings, two of them scored when Yasmani Grandal drilled a homer more than 380 feet to left-center field. Another scored on Corey Seager’s leadoff home run in the third inning.
“A few got up in the jet stream,” Yost said.
Those fly balls aside, 9 of the 18 batters Hammel faced kept the ball on the ground.
“I was pretty happy with that,” said Hammel, who registered a career-low ground-ball rate of 38 percent and gave up a career-high 26 homers in 2017.
Moose sighting
The Royals planned for third baseman Mike Moustakas, who returned to the Royals on a one-year contract on Saturday, to be their designated hitter in Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres. The decision, Yost said Wednesday, hinged on how Moustakas performed in minor-league action.
In a minor-league intrasquad game on Thursday, Moustakas drew a walk and was 0 for 4.
If Yost sticks to the plan, Moustakas will also play in the field during the Royals’ split doubleheader with the Rangers on Saturday. Both of those games will be televised.
A look at the new guys
With two singles in the first, new Royals outfielder Jon Jay is now 3 for 4 with two walks in his last four at-bats.
Non-roster invitee Ryan Goins, who is fighting for a chance to win a spot as a backup infielder, went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
And first baseman Lucas Duda logged a two-run single and a double in his four at-bats Wednesday.
“Everybody had two hits,” Yost said. “There were a lot of two-hit games today.”
Up next
The Royals (10-10-1) travel to Peoria Stadium on Friday to face the Padres at 3 p.m.
