What's the future for Moose, Dozier and Schwindel? We answer your Royals questions

It is the fifth Friday at Royals spring-training camp.
Or is it the fifth Thursday?
I was warned when I was named The Star's new Royals beat reporter this month that becoming accustomed to the rhythms of covering such an intense beat would be tough.
Understatement.
I've hopped out of bed in a panic, certain I was late for clubhouse availability and unsure of the day. I've had a stress dream about a player being mad at me for a reason I can't remember. I've woken up in the middle of the night to run through a mental to-do list that didn't have to be accomplished for hours.
I've put on pajamas before 6 p.m.
But the complaints stop here.
Because at least I'm in warm weather and able to run outside.
Because this is my first Royals mailbag of (hopefully) many, this is as good a space as any to introduce myself. I am a 26-year-old University of Georgia grad. Last week, I was dubbed "Broyal" because, like a good number around the Royals organization, my baseball ties go back to the Atlanta Braves. My Twitter bio — follow me @maria_torres3, by the way — will forever bear a reference to the blockbuster 2007 Mark Teixeira trade.
(For what it's worth, the trade inspired "The Mark Teixeira Tribute Song," the words to which I still know too well, so there's that.)
I named my flute Gilbert II, I have little patience for uber-embellished renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and I do not discriminate against puns.
Let's have a fun season, shall we?
To increase his value.
Dozier was a college shortstop. He started playing third base in rookie ball in 2013. Three years later, when Cheslor Cuthbert filled in for the injured Mike Moustakas (ACL), Dozier began to play in the outfield in an effort to speed up his major-league arrival. He wound up playing seven games in right field as a September call-up that season.
Dozier's athleticism plays well at first base, which is where he primarily appeared this spring before he was reassigned to minor-league camp.
He's not going to play exclusively at first base at Class AAA Omaha. The Royals plan to rotate him through the corner infield spots and the outfield.
The more positions he can play, the harder it will be to keep Dozier in the minor leagues. It wouldn't be too shocking if Dozier becomes the next Whit Merrifield-type.
The dude set career highs in doubles (43), homers (23) and RBIs (97) in 2017. For the first time in his career, Schwindel hit above .320 against right-handers last year. He also batted .337 with 56 RBIs with runners in scoring position, .326 with two outs, and .556 (5 for 9) with 18 RBIs when the bases were loaded.
But he was slow to warm up in Arizona. It wasn't until this week that he started to make noise with the bat, hitting four homers in the span of six at-bats.
Although his minor-league numbers were eye-popping last year, he's only drawn 76 walks in 558 career games. His patience at the plate has improved in the last few years, as he went from taking 3.03 pitches per plate appearance in 2015 to taking 3.57 last season. Yet he only walked 16 times in 133 games.
Here are the five players, among the qualified, with the fewest walks in the major leagues last year.
5. Yulieski Gurriel (22 walks/3.43 pitches per plate appearance)
4. Brandon Phillips (21/3.49)
3. Jose Peraza (20/3.58)
2. Alcides Escobar (15/3.55)
1. Tim Anderson (13/3.49)
Another year at Omaha should help Schwindel continue to improve his approach and his chances at joining the 40-man roster.
But if you're wondering the best case/worst case scenario for this season...Duda, Moustakas, Cuthbert and Dozier would all have to land on the disabled list at the same time. And I think even something would have to go wrong with Merrifield. Don't forget about first-base prospect Ryan O'Hearn, either.
Still, it would be fun to watch Schwindel take on Kauffman Stadium in 2018.
Moustakas is not the third baseman of the future. His return to Kansas City was a mutually beneficial arrangement that provided the Royals a veteran third baseman and Moustakas a familiar place to play and increase his value.
During his first week in camp, Moustakas has already taken reps at first base, a natural position for him to transition to as he ages. Expect Moustakas to log innings there during the regular season. That will boost his value when he hits the free-agent market again next winter.
By the way, it's not that the Royals don't value Moustakas themselves. But they are committed to Cuthbert. They also feel pretty strongly about an under-the-radar prospect named Emmanuel Rivera, who at 20 years old last year led the Class A South Atlantic League with a .310 batting average. He also led the league with the most errors committed by a third baseman (21), but his agility and sure hands should make up for that as he matures.
If the spring's defensive alignments mean anything at all, Soler will mostly play in left field, where he's looked surefooted. Like everyone else, he's fallen victim to the Arizona wind a time or two, but nothing to be concerned about. His arm strength in the outfield is a plus.
I would imagine he gets to play in the field at least four out of seven days. The Royals' floating DH make the numbers tricky to predict, though.
Doubtful.
1. Jon Jay, RF
2. Whit Merrifield, 2B
3. Mike Moustakas, 3B
4. Salvador Perez, C
5. Lucas Duda, 1B
6. Jorge Soler, DH
7. Alex Gordon, LF
8. Paulo Orlando, CF
9. Alcides Escobar, SS
*This is just my Opening Day lineup, by the way.
Pitchers: Danny Duffy, Ian Kennedy, Jason Hammel, Nathan Karns, Jakob Junis, Kelvin Herrera, Brandon Maurer, Miguel Almonte, Burch Smith, Brad Keller, Blaine Boyer, Wily Peralta, Brian Flynn
Catchers: Salvador Perez, Drew Butera
Infielders: Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar, Whit Merrifield, Lucas Duda, Cheslor Cuthbert, Ryan Goins
Outfielders: Alex Gordon, Jon Jay, Paulo Orlando, Jorge Soler
