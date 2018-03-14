Mike Moustakas will likely be in the Royals' lineup this weekend

Royals third baseman MIke Moustakas might see Cactus League action this weekend.
Manager Ned Yost said Wednesday Moustakas could be the Royals' designated hitter in Friday's game against Eric Hosmer's new team, the San Diego Padres, in Peoria, Ariz.
The decision will hinge on how Moustakas feels after getting at-bats on the minor-league side Thursday. If he's up to it, Moustakas would also see time in the field during Saturday's split doubleheader against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium.
Moustakas joined the Royals in camp on Saturday, when he signed a one-year contract after struggling to gain traction on the free-agent market.
Yost said Sunday Moustakas only needs 30 to 35 at-bats to prepare for the season. Moustakas should have no trouble getting ready for the season opener at Kauffman Stadium on March 29.
