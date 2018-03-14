Mike Moustakas could be swinging in games as the weekend nears. The Royals are set to play Eric Hosmer's new team, the San Diego Padres, in Surprise, Ariz., on Friday.
Mike Moustakas could be swinging in games as the weekend nears. The Royals are set to play Eric Hosmer's new team, the San Diego Padres, in Surprise, Ariz., on Friday. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Mike Moustakas could be swinging in games as the weekend nears. The Royals are set to play Eric Hosmer's new team, the San Diego Padres, in Surprise, Ariz., on Friday. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Royals

Mike Moustakas will likely be in the Royals' lineup this weekend

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

March 14, 2018 12:41 PM

Surprise, Ariz.

Royals third baseman MIke Moustakas might see Cactus League action this weekend.

Manager Ned Yost said Wednesday Moustakas could be the Royals' designated hitter in Friday's game against Eric Hosmer's new team, the San Diego Padres, in Peoria, Ariz.

More Videos

Ned Yost on Bonifacio suspension, Moustakas returns 126

Ned Yost on Bonifacio suspension, Moustakas returns

Pause
Jorge Bonifacio on his suspension: I take full responsibility 51

Jorge Bonifacio on his suspension: I take full responsibility

Dayton Moore on Mike Moustakas: 'We just can't wait to get work together again' 91

Dayton Moore on Mike Moustakas: 'We just can't wait to get work together again'

Mike Moustakas: “It feels great to be back home.” 73

Mike Moustakas: “It feels great to be back home.”

Ian Kennedy talks about working on his curveball 33

Ian Kennedy talks about working on his curveball

Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox 21

Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox

Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball 53

Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball

Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says 60

Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says

Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals 68

Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals

Watch: Royals honor Spc. Christopher Morton in 2014 82

Watch: Royals honor Spc. Christopher Morton in 2014

Mike Moustakas officially returned to the KC Royals on March 10, 2018, signing a one-year contract. Pete GrathoffThe Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The decision will hinge on how Moustakas feels after getting at-bats on the minor-league side Thursday. If he's up to it, Moustakas would also see time in the field during Saturday's split doubleheader against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium.

Moustakas joined the Royals in camp on Saturday, when he signed a one-year contract after struggling to gain traction on the free-agent market.

More Videos

Ned Yost on Bonifacio suspension, Moustakas returns 126

Ned Yost on Bonifacio suspension, Moustakas returns

Pause
Jorge Bonifacio on his suspension: I take full responsibility 51

Jorge Bonifacio on his suspension: I take full responsibility

Dayton Moore on Mike Moustakas: 'We just can't wait to get work together again' 91

Dayton Moore on Mike Moustakas: 'We just can't wait to get work together again'

Mike Moustakas: “It feels great to be back home.” 73

Mike Moustakas: “It feels great to be back home.”

Ian Kennedy talks about working on his curveball 33

Ian Kennedy talks about working on his curveball

Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox 21

Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox

Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball 53

Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball

Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says 60

Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says

Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals 68

Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals

Watch: Royals honor Spc. Christopher Morton in 2014 82

Watch: Royals honor Spc. Christopher Morton in 2014

Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore spoke to reporters during a press conference to announce the re-signing of third baseman Mike Moustakas on Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Surprise, Arizona. Maria TorresThe Kansas City Star

Yost said Sunday Moustakas only needs 30 to 35 at-bats to prepare for the season. Moustakas should have no trouble getting ready for the season opener at Kauffman Stadium on March 29.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ned Yost on Bonifacio suspension, Moustakas returns 126

Ned Yost on Bonifacio suspension, Moustakas returns

Pause
Jorge Bonifacio on his suspension: I take full responsibility 51

Jorge Bonifacio on his suspension: I take full responsibility

Dayton Moore on Mike Moustakas: 'We just can't wait to get work together again' 91

Dayton Moore on Mike Moustakas: 'We just can't wait to get work together again'

Mike Moustakas: “It feels great to be back home.” 73

Mike Moustakas: “It feels great to be back home.”

Ian Kennedy talks about working on his curveball 33

Ian Kennedy talks about working on his curveball

Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox 21

Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox

Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball 53

Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball

Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says 60

Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says

Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals 68

Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals

Watch: Royals honor Spc. Christopher Morton in 2014 82

Watch: Royals honor Spc. Christopher Morton in 2014

Ned Yost on Bonifacio suspension, Moustakas returns

View More Video