Here is what the Royals' payroll looks like in 2018 and beyond

In the hours prior to starter Danny Duffy throwing the first pitch of an opening day loss to the White Sox on Thursday, the Royals announced a 25-man roster that matched in very few ways what the club entered spring training with nearly seven weeks ago.
They added first baseman Lucas Duda, outfielder Jon Jay and reliever Justin Grimm and executed a one-year reunion with All-Star third baseman Mike Moustakas.
While they managed to trim $14 million from their 2017 payroll (about $143 million) with a pair of trades in January, they added about $12 million more with those spring-training signings. What's notable about those deals is that only one will lock in a financial obligation after the 2018 season: Moustakas will get at least $1 million via a mutual option.
But it's also worth noting that the Royals failed to significantly curtail spending. After two seasons of disappointing finishes, general manager Dayton Moore expressed a desire to field an opening day payroll around $110 million. The Royals opened the season, instead, with a payroll just north of $123 million.
Here is a look at the Royals' 2018 opening day payroll and payroll obligations for the 2019-22 seasons. Information is from Star sources and Cot's Contracts.
2018: $123.23 million
Alex Gordon: $20 million
Ian Kennedy: $16 million
Danny Duffy: $14 million
Jason Hammel: $9 million
Salvador Perez: $8.7 million
Kelvin Herrera: $7.937 million
Travis Wood: $6 million
Mike Moustakas: $5.5 million
Jorge Soler: $4.667 million
Lucas Duda: $3.5 million
Brandon Moss: $3.25 million
Jon Jay: $3 million
Brandon Maurer: $2.95 million
Alcides Escobar: $2.5 million
Drew Butera: $2.3 million
Nate Karns: $1.375 million
Justin Grimm: $1.25 million
Blaine Boyer: $1 million
Ryan Goins: $1 million
Joakim Soria: $1 million
Jesse Hahn: $574,000
Cheslor Cuthbert: $573,500
Brian Flynn: $573,500
Whit Merrifield: $569,500
Paulo Orlando: $568,500
Jorge Bonifacio: $561,900
Jakob Junis: $554,250
Burch Smith: $552,450
Adalberto Mondesi: $547,125
Eric Skoglund: $546,625
Cam Gallagher: $546,400
Bubba Starling: $546,200
Tim Hill: $545,000
Brad Keller: $545,000
Miguel Almonte: $545,000
Notes: This figure does not include $1.5 million owed to Wily Peralta, who was designated for assignment. The Royals would be absolved of any obligation to his salary if he is picked up by another team or he opts for free agency. The total payroll includes salaries for players on the active roster and disabled list, as well as guaranteed salaries to be earned by players no longer on the roster. Performance bonuses are not included.
The Royals also owe $6.25 million on the contract for deceased pitcher Yordano Ventura, a figure not included in the opening day total.
2019: $79.37 million
Alex Gordon: $20 million
Ian Kennedy: $16.5 million
Danny Duffy: $15.25 million
Salvador Perez: $10 million
Jorge Soler: $4.667 million*
Jason Hammel: $2 million buyout on $12 million mutual option
Mike Moustakas: $1 million buyout on $15 million mutual option
Notes: Cheslor Cuthbert, Nate Karns, Paulo Orlando, Jesse Hahn and Brian Flynn will all be eligible for arbitration. The Royals will owe $9.95 million on the contract for Ventura.
*May be eligible for arbitration
2020: $53.75 million
Ian Kennedy: $16.5 million
Danny Duffy: $15.25 million
Salvador Perez $13 million
Jorge Soler: $4 million*
Alex Gordon: $4 million buyout on $23 million mutual option
Notes: The Royals will owe $1 million on the contract of Ventura. Cheslor Cuthbert, Nate Karns, Paulo Orlando, Brian Flynn, Whit Merrifield, Burch Smith and Jesse Hahn will be eligible for arbitration.
*May be eligible for arbitration
2021: $28.5 million
Danny Duffy: $15.5 million
Salvador Perez: $13 million
Note: Cheslor Cuthbert, Paulo Orlando, Brian Flynn, Whit Merrifield, Burch Smith and Jesse Hahn will be eligible for arbitration.
