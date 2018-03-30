The Royals' Danny Duffy struggles in the fourth inning and takes the loss as Royals fall 14-7 on opening day to the White Sox. John Sleezer
Royals

Here is what the Royals' payroll looks like in 2018 and beyond

By Maria Torres And Pete Grathoff

March 30, 2018 11:50 AM

In the hours prior to starter Danny Duffy throwing the first pitch of an opening day loss to the White Sox on Thursday, the Royals announced a 25-man roster that matched in very few ways what the club entered spring training with nearly seven weeks ago.

They added first baseman Lucas Duda, outfielder Jon Jay and reliever Justin Grimm and executed a one-year reunion with All-Star third baseman Mike Moustakas.

While they managed to trim $14 million from their 2017 payroll (about $143 million) with a pair of trades in January, they added about $12 million more with those spring-training signings. What's notable about those deals is that only one will lock in a financial obligation after the 2018 season: Moustakas will get at least $1 million via a mutual option.

But it's also worth noting that the Royals failed to significantly curtail spending. After two seasons of disappointing finishes, general manager Dayton Moore expressed a desire to field an opening day payroll around $110 million. The Royals opened the season, instead, with a payroll just north of $123 million.

Here is a look at the Royals' 2018 opening day payroll and payroll obligations for the 2019-22 seasons. Information is from Star sources and Cot's Contracts.

2018: $123.23 million

Alex Gordon: $20 million

Ian Kennedy: $16 million

Danny Duffy: $14 million

Jason Hammel: $9 million

Salvador Perez: $8.7 million

Kelvin Herrera: $7.937 million

Travis Wood: $6 million

Mike Moustakas: $5.5 million

Jorge Soler: $4.667 million

Lucas Duda: $3.5 million

Brandon Moss: $3.25 million

Jon Jay: $3 million

Brandon Maurer: $2.95 million

Alcides Escobar: $2.5 million

Drew Butera: $2.3 million

Nate Karns: $1.375 million

Justin Grimm: $1.25 million

Blaine Boyer: $1 million

Ryan Goins: $1 million

Joakim Soria: $1 million

Jesse Hahn: $574,000

Cheslor Cuthbert: $573,500

Brian Flynn: $573,500

Whit Merrifield: $569,500

Paulo Orlando: $568,500

Jorge Bonifacio: $561,900

Jakob Junis: $554,250

Burch Smith: $552,450

Adalberto Mondesi: $547,125

Eric Skoglund: $546,625

Cam Gallagher: $546,400

Bubba Starling: $546,200

Tim Hill: $545,000

Brad Keller: $545,000

Miguel Almonte: $545,000

Notes: This figure does not include $1.5 million owed to Wily Peralta, who was designated for assignment. The Royals would be absolved of any obligation to his salary if he is picked up by another team or he opts for free agency. The total payroll includes salaries for players on the active roster and disabled list, as well as guaranteed salaries to be earned by players no longer on the roster. Performance bonuses are not included.

The Royals also owe $6.25 million on the contract for deceased pitcher Yordano Ventura, a figure not included in the opening day total.

2019: $79.37 million

Alex Gordon: $20 million

Ian Kennedy: $16.5 million

Danny Duffy: $15.25 million

Salvador Perez: $10 million

Jorge Soler: $4.667 million*

Jason Hammel: $2 million buyout on $12 million mutual option

Mike Moustakas: $1 million buyout on $15 million mutual option

Notes: Cheslor Cuthbert, Nate Karns, Paulo Orlando, Jesse Hahn and Brian Flynn will all be eligible for arbitration. The Royals will owe $9.95 million on the contract for Ventura.

*May be eligible for arbitration

2020: $53.75 million

Ian Kennedy: $16.5 million

Danny Duffy: $15.25 million

Salvador Perez $13 million

Jorge Soler: $4 million*

Alex Gordon: $4 million buyout on $23 million mutual option

Notes: The Royals will owe $1 million on the contract of Ventura. Cheslor Cuthbert, Nate Karns, Paulo Orlando, Brian Flynn, Whit Merrifield, Burch Smith and Jesse Hahn will be eligible for arbitration.

*May be eligible for arbitration

2021: $28.5 million

Danny Duffy: $15.5 million

Salvador Perez: $13 million

Note: Cheslor Cuthbert, Paulo Orlando, Brian Flynn, Whit Merrifield, Burch Smith and Jesse Hahn will be eligible for arbitration.

