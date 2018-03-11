More Videos

Royals minor-leaguer makes donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico 41

Royals minor-leaguer makes donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico

Pause
Royals activate Jorge Soler from Omaha 141

Royals activate Jorge Soler from Omaha

Jorge Bonifacio on his suspension: I take full responsibility 51

Jorge Bonifacio on his suspension: I take full responsibility

Dayton Moore on Mike Moustakas: 'We just can't wait to get work together again' 91

Dayton Moore on Mike Moustakas: 'We just can't wait to get work together again'

Mike Moustakas: “It feels great to be back home.” 73

Mike Moustakas: “It feels great to be back home.”

Ian Kennedy talks about working on his curveball 33

Ian Kennedy talks about working on his curveball

Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox 21

Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox

Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball 53

Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball

Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says 60

Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says

Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals 68

Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals

Ned Yost on Bonifacio suspension, Moustakas returns

Royals manager Ned Yost addresses Mike Moustakas’s return and what it means for the team. He also talked about Jorge Bonifacio’s 80-game suspension on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Surprise, Ariz.
Maria Torres The Kansas City Star
Royals' Alex Gordon remembers his late father

Royals

Royals' Alex Gordon remembers his late father

Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon says his whole life and baseball career has been dedicated to his late father, who passed away in February. Gordon spoke about it on March 3, 2018 in Surprise, Ariz., during spring training.