Indians 3, Royals 1: Karns sharp but offense slow in fourth straight loss

The Royals trailed early against the Cleveland Indians and dropped a 3-1 contest on Sunday afternoon at Surprise Stadium. It was their fourth loss in a row.
The game
While pitchers held the Indians to eight hits, only one of which came with runners in scoring position, Royals hitters were slow to get anything going. They were held to one single from Tyler Collins until prospect Nicky Lopez broke through with his own in the sixth.
But it was Humberto Arteaga’s hit in the seventh inning that scored Billy Burns and knocked the Royals’ zero off the scoreboard.
Defensively, the Royals played crisply. Catchers Salvador Perez and Parker Morin each caught a runner trying to steal second base.
And Hunter Dozier, the converted third baseman who entered the game at first base in the seventh inning, laid out on his right side to steal what might have been a ground-ball hit from the Indians’ Francisco Mejia in the eighth inning.
“Arteaga made a couple of really — plays that were really tough and made them look easy,” manager Ned Yost said. “Jack Lopez turned a really nice double play.
"Defense, we’ve been pretty sound.”
The starter
A look at the radar reading at Surprise Stadium said it all. Right-hander Nathan Karns was throwing 95 mph fastballs — one even clocked at 96 — and felt great doing it.
“First inning I had a lot of adrenaline, so I just went with it,” said Karns, who threw 39 pitches in three innings.
Karns was sharp in the first two innings of his second Cactus League outing. In 22 pitches, he only threw five outside the zone. He used his curveball effectively, relying on one to freeze Roberto Perez and record his second of four strikeouts on the day.
But the adrenaline wore off by the third inning. A few curves he threw in the third inning did not break, and the Indians “got pretty good wood on it.”
Karns received assistance from right fielder Michael Saunders when the Indians’ Bradley Zimmer stroked a line drive into right field. The ball chopped right in front of a charging Saunders, who cleanly handled the bounce and fired a throw to second base. Erik Gonzalez was caught off the bag at second and tagged out by Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar.
The play erased a base runner ahead of Perez’s third-inning homer, a two-run shot to the right of the 400-foot mark in center field.
What’s up at first base?
First baseman Lucas Duda was scratched from the lineup on Sunday after reporting stiffness in his back. The opening gave Yost an opportunity to stick Drew Butera at first base for the first time this spring.
When asked in the morning if he might entertain the notion of giving Mike Moustakas time at first base during the season, Yost said Moustakas was one of four players on the 25-man roster who could spell Duda in the field.
Another name on the list: Butera.
“Drew’s pretty darned good at first base,” Yost told reporters before finding out Duda needed a day off.
Butera, who has logged 50 major-league innings at first since 2013, played six innings on Sunday.
Injury report
Outfielder Paulo Orlando will take a break this week as he nurses a grade one hamstring strain.
He tweaked the muscle on a line-drive play in center field in Saturday’s game. Yost said Orlando may need anywhere between three and six days to recuperate.
Up next
The Royals (7-8-1) will play a split doubleheader against the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers on Monday in Surprise. The first game begins at 2 p.m., with the second scheduled to start at 8 p.m. The night contest will be broadcast on Fox Sports Kansas City.
