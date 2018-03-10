Kansas City Royals box score for March 10

D’backs 10, Royals 3
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Orlando, CF
2
0
1
1
0
0
.458
a-Burns, PH-CF
3
0
1
0
0
0
.250
Merrifield, 2B
3
0
1
0
0
0
.500
c-Torres, Ra, PR-2B
2
0
0
0
0
0
.350
Soler, LF
3
0
0
0
0
0
.194
Dewees, LF
1
0
1
0
0
0
.412
Duda, 1B
2
1
0
0
1
0
.273
O'Hearn, 1B
0
0
0
0
1
0
.353
Collins, Ty, RF
3
0
0
0
0
2
.304
Dozier, H, RF
1
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Saunders, DH
2
1
0
0
1
1
.333
b-Duenez, PH-DH
1
0
0
0
0
1
.091
Cuthbert, 3B
3
0
1
0
0
0
.304
Asche, 3B
0
0
0
0
1
0
.273
Goins, SS
3
1
1
1
0
0
.412
Lopez, J, SS
1
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Gallagher, C
2
0
1
1
1
0
.500
d-Mejia, E, PR
0
0
0
0
0
0
.313
Dini, C
1
0
0
0
0
0
.100
Totals 33
3
7
3
5
5
.293
Arizona AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Peralta, D, LF
4
0
3
1
0
0
.500
3-Reinheimer, PR-3B
1
1
1
0
0
0
.125
Pollock, CF
4
0
0
1
0
1
.273
Cribbs, SS
0
1
0
0
1
0
.625
Goldschmidt, 1B
2
0
0
0
1
1
.438
Walker, C, 1B
2
1
1
2
0
0
.250
Lamb, J, 3B
3
0
0
0
0
1
.211
Hazelbaker, RF
2
0
0
0
0
0
.118
Souza Jr., RF
3
0
0
0
0
0
.182
Brito, CF
2
0
1
1
0
1
.300
Tomas, DH
2
2
1
0
1
0
.409
4-Puello, PH-DH
1
0
0
0
1
0
.435
Marte, K, SS
3
1
3
1
0
0
.389
1-Flores, R, PR-LF
1
1
0
0
1
0
.083
Mathis, C
2
2
2
2
1
0
.273
Thole, C
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Negron, 2B
3
0
1
2
0
0
.240
2-Vargas, I, PR-2B
1
1
0
0
0
0
.179
Totals 38
10
13
10
6
4
.264
Kansas City
030
000
000
—
3
7
2
Arizona
031
030
03x
—
10
13
1
a-Grounded out for Orlando in the 4th. b-Struck out for Saunders in the 8th. c-Ran for Merrifield in the 5th. d-Ran for Gallagher in the 7th. 1-Ran for Marte, K in the 5th. 2-Ran for Negron in the 5th. 3-Ran for Peralta, D in the 5th. 4-Lined out for Tomas in the 7th.
E: Merrifield (1), Soler (2), Negron (1). DP: Kansas City 2, Arizona 0. LOB: Kansas City 8, Arizona 10. 2B: Orlando (5), Dewees Jr. (2), Walker (3), Tomas (5), Marte (1), Negron (2). SB: Pollock 2 (2).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Hammel
2
4
3
3
2
2
6.75
Lenik L, 0-1
1
2
1
1
1
0
1.80
Keller
1 2/3
4
3
3
0
1
5.40
Fillmyer
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
7.71
Herrera
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.00
Maurer
1
0
0
0
1
0
0.00
Staumont
1
3
3
3
2
0
6.00
Arizona
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Walker
2
3
3
3
2
0
6.00
Suarez W, 1-0
2
1
0
0
0
2
4.70
Koch
2
1
0
0
0
1
2.16
McFarland
1
2
0
0
2
0
0.00
Krehbiel
1
0
0
0
1
2
1.80
Buchanan
1
0
0
0
0
0
15.75
Holds: Koch (1), Krehbiel (2).
Umpires: Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Scott Barry. Time: 3:08. Att: 13,511.
