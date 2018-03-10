Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for March 10

March 10, 2018 06:06 PM

D’backs 10, Royals 3

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Orlando, CF

2

0

1

1

0

0

.458

a-Burns, PH-CF

3

0

1

0

0

0

.250

Merrifield, 2B

3

0

1

0

0

0

.500

c-Torres, Ra, PR-2B

2

0

0

0

0

0

.350

Soler, LF

3

0

0

0

0

0

.194

Dewees, LF

1

0

1

0

0

0

.412

Duda, 1B

2

1

0

0

1

0

.273

O'Hearn, 1B

0

0

0

0

1

0

.353

Collins, Ty, RF

3

0

0

0

0

2

.304

Dozier, H, RF

1

0

0

0

0

0

.200

Saunders, DH

2

1

0

0

1

1

.333

b-Duenez, PH-DH

1

0

0

0

0

1

.091

Cuthbert, 3B

3

0

1

0

0

0

.304

Asche, 3B

0

0

0

0

1

0

.273

Goins, SS

3

1

1

1

0

0

.412

Lopez, J, SS

1

0

0

0

0

1

.333

Gallagher, C

2

0

1

1

1

0

.500

d-Mejia, E, PR

0

0

0

0

0

0

.313

Dini, C

1

0

0

0

0

0

.100

Totals 33

3

7

3

5

5

.293

Arizona AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Peralta, D, LF

4

0

3

1

0

0

.500

3-Reinheimer, PR-3B

1

1

1

0

0

0

.125

Pollock, CF

4

0

0

1

0

1

.273

Cribbs, SS

0

1

0

0

1

0

.625

Goldschmidt, 1B

2

0

0

0

1

1

.438

Walker, C, 1B

2

1

1

2

0

0

.250

Lamb, J, 3B

3

0

0

0

0

1

.211

Hazelbaker, RF

2

0

0

0

0

0

.118

Souza Jr., RF

3

0

0

0

0

0

.182

Brito, CF

2

0

1

1

0

1

.300

Tomas, DH

2

2

1

0

1

0

.409

4-Puello, PH-DH

1

0

0

0

1

0

.435

Marte, K, SS

3

1

3

1

0

0

.389

1-Flores, R, PR-LF

1

1

0

0

1

0

.083

Mathis, C

2

2

2

2

1

0

.273

Thole, C

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Negron, 2B

3

0

1

2

0

0

.240

2-Vargas, I, PR-2B

1

1

0

0

0

0

.179

Totals 38

10

13

10

6

4

.264

Kansas City

030

000

000

3

7

2

Arizona

031

030

03x

10

13

1

a-Grounded out for Orlando in the 4th. b-Struck out for Saunders in the 8th. c-Ran for Merrifield in the 5th. d-Ran for Gallagher in the 7th. 1-Ran for Marte, K in the 5th. 2-Ran for Negron in the 5th. 3-Ran for Peralta, D in the 5th. 4-Lined out for Tomas in the 7th.

E: Merrifield (1), Soler (2), Negron (1). DP: Kansas City 2, Arizona 0. LOB: Kansas City 8, Arizona 10. 2B: Orlando (5), Dewees Jr. (2), Walker (3), Tomas (5), Marte (1), Negron (2). SB: Pollock 2 (2).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Hammel

2

4

3

3

2

2

6.75

Lenik L, 0-1

1

2

1

1

1

0

1.80

Keller

1 2/3

4

3

3

0

1

5.40

Fillmyer

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

7.71

Herrera

1

0

0

0

0

1

0.00

Maurer

1

0

0

0

1

0

0.00

Staumont

1

3

3

3

2

0

6.00

Arizona

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Walker

2

3

3

3

2

0

6.00

Suarez W, 1-0

2

1

0

0

0

2

4.70

Koch

2

1

0

0

0

1

2.16

McFarland

1

2

0

0

2

0

0.00

Krehbiel

1

0

0

0

1

2

1.80

Buchanan

1

0

0

0

0

0

15.75

Holds: Koch (1), Krehbiel (2).

Umpires: Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Scott Barry. Time: 3:08. Att: 13,511.

