Diamondbacks 10, Royals 3: Jason Hammel scuffles in second Cactus League start

The Royals lost for the sixth time in their last eight games as the Arizona Diamondbacks came away with an 10-3 victory on a rainy Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,511 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
The game
The Royals strung together three straight run-scoring hits in the second inning. Shortstop Ryan Goins and catcher Cam Gallagher had consecutive singles that brought home Lucas Duda and Michael Saunders, respectively. Both Duda and Saunders had drawn walks. Paulo Orlando's double scored Goins to make it 3-0.
Starter Jason Hammel then gave up three runs in the bottom of the second.
The Diamondbacks took the lead when Yasmany Tomas and Ketel Marte hit two-out doubles against Kevin Lenik in the third.
Brad Keller, who pitched 1 2/3 innings, gave up three runs on four hits in the fifth inning as Arizona took a 7-3 lead. In his previous three Cactus League appearances, Keller hadn't yielded a run over 3 1/3 innings.
"I was pleased with Keller, I thought he threw really good the first inning," manager Ned Yost said. "We want to extend him out a little bit, try to get some two-inning stints under his belt. Second inning was a little rougher, but a really good first inning. It looked like he was throwing 95, 96 mph bowling balls up to the plate."
Josh Staumont gave up three runs in the eighth inning.
The starter
Hammel gave up a single and a walk in the first inning, then allowed three runs on three hits and a walk in the second frame. He also struck out a pair.
"Basically got my work in today with runners on," Hammel said. "At some point, you've got to work on that. For the most part, it was just bad, didn't feel good timing, good rhythm."
Spring training is about building arm strength and fine-tuning mechanics ahead of the season, so there will be some rough stretches for most pitchers. For Hammel, 35, his second spring start on Saturday was one of those instances.
"The build-up process sucks, because that makes me feel my age a lot more," Hammel said with a smile. "It's like learning that I am getting older. I'm just trying to tease myself that I'm not old. But overall, I felt great (physically). Just for whatever reason today, I couldn't get the ball on the ground."
Orlando leaves early
Orlando, who was replaced by Billy Burns in the fourth inning, left the game because of what Yost called "a slight hamstring" injury.
Escobar scratched
Shortstop Alcides Escobar was in the lineup but was scratched. Goins started in his place.
"Esky's fine," Yost said. "He was in the lineup, but I had him three days in a row. We didn't really want to play him three days in a row. He'll be back in there tomorrow and the next day."
Whit keeps hitting
In a sign of how well second baseman Whit Merrifield is hitting this spring, he went 1 for 3 on Saturday and saw his average drop 20 points. But he's now batting .500 (14 for 28) with three doubles, three triples and two home runs.
Up next
The Royals, 7-7-1, will play host to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m., and Nate Karns will get the start.
