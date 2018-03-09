In spring debut, Royals' Kyle Zimmer loses some velocity but takes step forward

Kyle Zimmer pushed open a door and walked into the sunshine outside the Royals spring training clubhouse in Surprise to join teammates for a late morning stretch on Thursday.
As his cleats crunched over the concrete walkway, the group of Royals pitchers waiting for him on the conditioning field began to clap. One by one they all joined in the applause, until Zimmer, halfway to the grass, gave in and tipped his cap.
The scene was a fluke. On any day, at any time, Zimmer would expect to receive a similar standing ovation for being the last one to make it outside.
“We love messing around with each other,” he said.
But, in a way, the scene was an apt metaphor for Zimmer’s career. Sidelined by injuries and blindsided by thoracic outlet syndrome, Zimmer hasn’t played a healthy season since he joined the Royals as the fifth overall pick of the 2012 draft.
He was once the team’s top prospect.
He is now a pitcher who is embarking on his seventh year in the organization and has yet to reach his ceiling.
Zimmer, 26, has been behind on a lot of things.
But he took his first steps out from under the long list of maladies on Friday afternoon at Camelback Ranch against the Los Angeles Dodgers. For the first time this spring, he faced major-league batters who weren’t his teammates.
Zimmer pumped the zone with 91-92 mph fastballs early and mixed in a few curveballs. He retired one batter and picked off the Dodgers’ Trayce Thompson, who singled, as he dove back into first base.
But as the fifth inning, which he entered in relief in the Royals’ eventual 6-4 loss, wore on, Zimmer began to lose command of his fastball. His velocity dropped into the mid 80s. He issued back-to-back walks to Chase Utley and Corey Seager.
Dale Sveum, the Royals’ manager in the split-squad game, sent Zimmer to the dugout after 25 pitches, of which 12 went for strikes.
The outing wasn’t a roaring success. Zimmer lost the strike zone when he pulled off the mound too quickly in his delivery, a mechanical flaw he’s been working to correct.
But the outing wasn’t a failure, either. Zimmer felt the kind of fatigue pitchers should feel this time of year.
“I got a little bit tired from I guess just long tossing and getting through some stuff,” said Zimmer, who was charged one run. “But it felt pretty good. It was great to get back out there and see a batter in the box and just be able to compete again. I’m not too worried about results right now. Just getting back in the game is great.”
That, for now, is a sign of progress.
“He’s never been healthy enough for us to determine what he is,” Royals manager Ned Yost said Friday morning. “I’m anxious for him to get out in competition.”
