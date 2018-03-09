More Videos

Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox 21

Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox

Pause
Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball 53

Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball

Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says 60

Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says

Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals 68

Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals

Watch: Royals honor Spc. Christopher Morton in 2014 82

Watch: Royals honor Spc. Christopher Morton in 2014

Royals pitcher Nathan Karns shows off piece of his rib removed in surgery 160

Royals pitcher Nathan Karns shows off piece of his rib removed in surgery

Jon Jay on the Royals' tradition 127

Jon Jay on the Royals' tradition

Rob Riggle, his son George and Bo Jackson discuss school and youth baseball 110

Rob Riggle, his son George and Bo Jackson discuss school and youth baseball

Royals' Rusty Kuntz photobombs Ned Yost’s postgame comments 80

Royals' Rusty Kuntz photobombs Ned Yost’s postgame comments

Before becoming a first-round pick, Royals prospect Foster Griffin met Zack Greinke 161

Before becoming a first-round pick, Royals prospect Foster Griffin met Zack Greinke

Ian Kennedy talks about working on his curveball

Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy discusses his spring start Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Pete Grathoff The Kansas City Star
Royals' Alex Gordon remembers his late father

Royals

Royals' Alex Gordon remembers his late father

Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon says his whole life and baseball career has been dedicated to his late father, who passed away in February. Gordon spoke about it on March 3, 2018 in Surprise, Ariz., during spring training.

Royals lose first game of the spring

Royals

Royals lose first game of the spring

Royals manager Ned Yost was pleased with the young players on his team despite the 13-5 loss they suffered at the hands of the Padres on Friday, March 2, 2018, at Peoria Stadium.