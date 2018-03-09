Diamondbacks 7, Royals (ss) 2: Jon Jay makes his spring debut

Center fielder Paulo Orlando hit a solo home run and provided half of the offense for a Royals split-squad in a 7-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Surprise Stadium.
The game
The Diamondbacks broke a 1-1 tie by scoring three runs in the sixth inning against Eric Stout, then added one in the seventh and two more in the ninth.
Arizona's Chris Herrmann hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth inning, but Orlando hit one of his own in the bottom of the frame. It was a towering blast up the berm in left-center field as Orlando continued to rake this spring.
Orlando is batting .455 (10 for 22) with four doubles and a home run.
The Diamondbacks opened the sixth inning against Stout with a single from Daniel Descalso and a Yasmany Tomas double. Descalso scored on a wild pitch, and after a strikeout, Christian Walker walked. Jeremy Hazelbaker's fielder's choice grounder scored Tomas. Hazelbaker stole second and scored on Rey Fuentes' single, making it a 4-1 game.
Seth Maness yielded a run on two hits in his inning of work and Kevin McCarthy gave up two runs on three hits in the ninth inning. The Royals got a run back in the bottom of the ninth.
The starter
Ian Kennedy pitched three scoreless innings, allowing three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. He also worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the third inning.
Like most spring starts, Kennedy said, the goal was to work on fastball command.
"There were a couple times when I wasn't happy with where the first fastball was, so I wanted to repeat it, regardless of the count," Kennedy said. "Curveball, I threw maybe one or two that were good. The others put me in deep counts, I was trying to strike someone out. That's what spring's for, you're trying to get those little kinks out of there.
"It's just trying to get those fastballs down as much as I can. I didn't feel as sharp as I did the other day, but it's just part of spring."
High five for Peralta
Reliever Wily Peralta gave up a home run and a double in the fourth inning, but he struck out four consecutive batters and finished his two-inning stint with five strikeouts overall.
"I thought he threw the ball good, man, five punchouts," manager Ned Yost said. "You know, hung a split(-finger fastball), I think for the home run, and then got his split going for the five punchouts. Good fastball, 94-95 (mph). I was pleased with Ian and Wily, with their performances. I think they threw the ball really, really well."
Jay's debut
Outfielder Jon Jay, who signed a one-year contract with the Royals earlier this week, made his Cactus League debut with a single in four plate appearances. He also struck out twice against Arizona lefty Robbie Ray, who was 15-5 last season with a 2.89 ERA..
"I wanted to get Jon some at-bats, got four good at-bats, finally got a hit one in his last one," Yost said. "But it was good to see, get him in there."
Yost said he doesn't expect that Jay's late start to spring training will affect his ability to be ready for the start of the season.
"I don't worry about where he is now, I just know where he's going to be two weeks from now and he's going to be ready to go," Yost said.
Up next
The Royals face the Diamondbacks again on Saturday, but this time at Salt River Field in Scottsdale, Ariz. Jason Hammel will start in a 2:10 p.m. game
