Royals 12, White Sox 0: Whit Merrifield continues torrid hitting

21 Danny Duffy reviews his start against White Sox Pause

53 Royals pitcher Jakob Junis on trying his new curveball

60 Do the Royals need Salvador Perez’s energy? 'I wouldn't say that's fair' Ned Yost says

68 Kyle Zimmer back on the mound for Royals

82 Watch: Royals honor Spc. Christopher Morton in 2014

160 Royals pitcher Nathan Karns shows off piece of his rib removed in surgery

127 Jon Jay on the Royals' tradition

110 Rob Riggle, his son George and Bo Jackson discuss school and youth baseball

80 Royals' Rusty Kuntz photobombs Ned Yost’s postgame comments