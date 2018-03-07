Brewers 10, Royals 6: A good and bad day for the bullpen

The Brewers scored four times in the eighth inning Wednesday against left-hander Foster Griffin and beat the Royals 10-6 in a sloppy contest at Surprise Stadium.
The game
The Royals scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and tied the game at 6-6, but shortstop Nicky Lopez made an error that allowed the Brewers' leadoff hitter to reach in the eighth. Griffin then allowed a walk, a single, another walk and a double as Milwaukee took the four-run lead.
Two of the four runs were unearned.
The Royals got single runs in the first two innings. First baseman Lucas Duda had an RBI single in the opening frame, and center fielder Tyler Collins tripled and scored on a Ryan Goins fly ball an inning later as the Royals took a 2-1 lead.
Milwaukee scored two runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth against Burch Smith, a right-hander who was acquired in a trade with the Mets after they picked him in the Rule 5 Draft from the Rays. Smith gave up five hits, walked two and struck out a pair.
"The two young guys, Griffin and Smith, a little off today in terms of their command," Royals manager Ned Yost said. "Both of them got their pitch counts up. ... But that generally happens with young guys this time, the second and third time around, they tend to fight command just a little bit and they're going through that little period where they're just getting their feet on the ground, getting their feet on the ground and then a little bit of drop down and then, boom, they take off and get ready for the season."
The Royals got a run back in the bottom of the sixth when Lopez's single scored Michael Saunders to make it 6-3.
They tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh thanks to an Erick Meija triple, four walks, an error and Michael Saunders' RBI single.
The starter
The famously even-keel Jakob Junis said he was pleased with his first spring outing. He allowed two hits and a run — a solo home run by Jesus Aguilar in the second inning — with three strikeouts.
"I felt good," Junis said. "Feel healthy, feel strong, got some strikeouts, got some hits and worked around it. It was all-around good."
Junis also had a chance to work on a new curveball grip. He's changed to a spike curve, which is sometimes known as a knuckle curve. The grip involves tucking the index finger into the baseball.
"Yeah, that's all I'm throwing now, so I totally went away from that, that old grip," Junis said. "Threw a couple of strikes with it, couple of balls, still trying to feel it out. But I'm glad I got out there and was able to throw it."
The bullpen
Kelvin Herrera had one strikeout, a walk and allowed a hit in the third inning. He reached 98 mph on the gun.
Brandon Maurer had an adventurous fourth inning, allowing three hits. One of the hits came when left fielder Alex Gordon just missed on a diving attempt, but Domingo Santana tried to stretch it into a double and was thrown out. But with two on and one out, Maurer struck out the final two batters he faced.
"Maurer got his pitch count up a little bit, a little erratic," Yost said, "but ended his outing with two punchouts, which was good."
Base-running woes
The Royals had two runners cut down on the base paths in the fourth inning. First baseman Hunter Dozier was thrown out trying to advance to third on a pitch in the dirt and shortstop Ryan Goins was caught stealing.
In the seventh inning, the Royals had the bases loaded with two outs and Lopez was caught about 30 feet off first base. That started a rundown that ended with Frank Schwindel being thrown out at the plate. Schwindel was officially caught stealing.
Up next
The Royals travel to Glendale, Ariz., for a 2:05 p.m. game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch.
Comments