Royals pitcher Nathan Karns shows off piece of his rib removed in surgery
Royals pitcher Nathan Karns had not pitched in a game since undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome last summer. On Tuesday, he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his Cactus League debut against the San Diego Padres in Surprise, Ariz. Then he showed reporters the rib he had removed during surgery.
Maria TorresThe Kansas City Star
More Videos
2:40
Royals pitcher Nathan Karns shows off piece of his rib removed in surgery
2:07
Jon Jay on the Royals' tradition
1:50
Rob Riggle, his son George and Bo Jackson discuss school and youth baseball
1:20
Royals' Rusty Kuntz photobombs Ned Yost’s postgame comments
2:41
Before becoming a first-round pick, Royals prospect Foster Griffin met Zack Greinke
6:11
Ex-Royal Bo Jackson still knows baseball
1:39
Royals' Alex Gordon remembers his late father
1:53
Royals fall to White Sox 9-5 in spring-training game
2:15
Royals lose first game of the spring
3:22
Close friends Danny Duffy and Eric Hosmer face off in Spring Training game
1:05
Padres' Eric Hosmer arrives to play Royals
1:46
Terrance Gore wants to show Royals he has more than just speed
Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon says his whole life and baseball career has been dedicated to his late father, who passed away in February. Gordon spoke about it on March 3, 2018 in Surprise, Ariz., during spring training.