Royals pitcher Nathan Karns shows off piece of his rib removed in surgery 160

Rob Riggle, his son George and Bo Jackson discuss school and youth baseball 110

Rob Riggle, his son George and Bo Jackson discuss school and youth baseball

Royals' Rusty Kuntz photobombs Ned Yost’s postgame comments 80

Before becoming a first-round pick, Royals prospect Foster Griffin met Zack Greinke 161

Ex-Royal Bo Jackson still knows baseball 371

Royals' Alex Gordon remembers his late father 99

Royals fall to White Sox 9-5 in spring-training game 113

Royals lose first game of the spring 135

Close friends Danny Duffy and Eric Hosmer face off in Spring Training game 202

Padres' Eric Hosmer arrives to play Royals 65

Jon Jay on the Royals' tradition

New KC Royals outfielder Jon Jay talked about joining his new team.
Maria Torres The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon says his whole life and baseball career has been dedicated to his late father, who passed away in February. Gordon spoke about it on March 3, 2018 in Surprise, Ariz., during spring training.

Royals manager Ned Yost was pleased with the young players on his team despite the 13-5 loss they suffered at the hands of the Padres on Friday, March 2, 2018, at Peoria Stadium.