Royals fans in Arizona hoping for surprise finish in team's 50th season

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 160 Royals pitcher Nathan Karns shows off piece of his rib removed in surgery Pause 127 Jon Jay on the Royals' tradition 110 Rob Riggle, his son George and Bo Jackson discuss school and youth baseball 80 Royals' Rusty Kuntz photobombs Ned Yost’s postgame comments 161 Before becoming a first-round pick, Royals prospect Foster Griffin met Zack Greinke 371 Ex-Royal Bo Jackson still knows baseball 99 Royals' Alex Gordon remembers his late father 113 Royals fall to White Sox 9-5 in spring-training game 135 Royals lose first game of the spring 202 Close friends Danny Duffy and Eric Hosmer face off in Spring Training game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

From many losing seasons to World Series' championships, take a look back at 50 years of Kansas City Royals baseball. Jason Boatright and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

From many losing seasons to World Series' championships, take a look back at 50 years of Kansas City Royals baseball. Jason Boatright and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star