Kansas City Royals box score for March 4, 2018

Royals 10, Reds 3
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield 2B
3
1
1
0
0
1
.529
a-Torres PH-2B
2
1
1
0
0
0
.200
Mejia SS
2
1
1
1
1
1
.273
b-Arteaga PH-SS
1
0
0
1
0
0
.600
Orlando CF
3
2
1
0
0
0
.467
c-Dewees Jr. PH
2
0
2
1
0
0
.400
Soler LF
3
1
0
1
0
0
.211
d-Starling PH-LF
2
0
1
0
0
0
.273
Bonifacio RF
3
0
2
2
0
0
.438
Dozier 1B
1
0
0
0
1
0
.200
Saunders DH
4
2
1
0
1
1
.333
Cuthbert 3B
3
0
2
1
0
0
.333
Goins 3B
2
0
2
1
0
0
.462
O’Hearn 1B
3
1
1
0
0
1
.455
Gore RF
1
0
0
0
1
1
.400
Gallagher C
1
1
0
0
1
0
.250
Morin C
2
0
0
1
0
0
.000
Totals 38
10
15
9
5
5
.313
Cincinnati AB
R
H
BI
W
SO
Avg.
Winker DH
2
0
0
0
0
0
.231
1-Herrera PH-DH
2
0
0
0
0
2
.091
Peraza SS
3
1
1
0
0
1
.214
Senzel SS
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Schebler RF
3
1
2
1
0
1
.385
Aquino RF
1
0
0
0
0
0
.182
Duvall LF
3
1
1
2
0
1
.214
Herrera LF
1
0
0
0
0
1
.154
Mesoraco C
2
0
0
0
0
0
.308
Turner C
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Williams CF
3
0
0
0
0
0
.313
Ervin CF
1
0
0
0
0
0
.308
Gosselin 3B
2
0
2
0
0
0
.429
Kivlehan 3B
1
0
1
0
0
0
.154
Dixon 1B
2
0
0
0
0
1
.294
Elizalde 1B
2
0
0
0
0
1
.176
Pennington 2B
2
0
0
0
0
1
.367
Long 2B
1
0
0
0
0
0
.214
Totals 34
3
7
3
0
9
.217
Kansas City
400
013
101
—
10
15
1
Cincinnati
000
003
000
—
3
7
2
a-singled for Merrifield in the 6th; b-hit a sacrifice fly for Mejia in the 6th; c-singled for Orlando in the 6th; d-flied out for Soler in the 6th; 1-struck out for Winkler in the 6th.
E: Lenik (1), Peraza (0), Pennington (1). DP: Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0. LOB: Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 5. 2B: Bonifacio (3), Saunders (0), Schebler (0), Gosselin (0). 3B: Merrifield (1). HR: Duvall (1). SF: Arteaga (1).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Hammel W, 0-2
2
0
0
0
0
2
0.00
Peralta
1
1
0
0
0
2
18.00
Boyer
1
1
0
0
0
1
0.00
Maness
1
1
0
0
0
0
6.75
Stout
1
3
3
3
0
1
9.00
Almonte
1
0
0
0
0
2
0.00
Sparkman
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.00
Lenik
1
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
Cincinnati
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
DeSclafani L, 0-0
2
5
4
3
1
1
6.75
Herget
1
1
0
0
1
1
0.00
Mahle
2 2/3
3
4
3
1
2
4.05
De Paula
1/3
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
Peralta
1
1
1
1
2
0
10.80
Floro
1
2
0
0
0
0
3.00
Brice
1
2
1
1
0
1
3.00
HBP: Kivlehan (by Almonte), Gallagher (by Mahle). WP: De Paula.
Umpires: Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, John Libka. Time: 2:47. Att. 4,005
Comments