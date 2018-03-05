Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for March 4, 2018

March 05, 2018 12:10 AM

Royals 10, Reds 3

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Merrifield 2B

3

1

1

0

0

1

.529

a-Torres PH-2B

2

1

1

0

0

0

.200

Mejia SS

2

1

1

1

1

1

.273

b-Arteaga PH-SS

1

0

0

1

0

0

.600

Orlando CF

3

2

1

0

0

0

.467

c-Dewees Jr. PH

2

0

2

1

0

0

.400

Soler LF

3

1

0

1

0

0

.211

d-Starling PH-LF

2

0

1

0

0

0

.273

Bonifacio RF

3

0

2

2

0

0

.438

Dozier 1B

1

0

0

0

1

0

.200

Saunders DH

4

2

1

0

1

1

.333

Cuthbert 3B

3

0

2

1

0

0

.333

Goins 3B

2

0

2

1

0

0

.462

O’Hearn 1B

3

1

1

0

0

1

.455

Gore RF

1

0

0

0

1

1

.400

Gallagher C

1

1

0

0

1

0

.250

Morin C

2

0

0

1

0

0

.000

Totals 38

10

15

9

5

5

.313

Cincinnati AB

R

H

BI

W

SO

Avg.

Winker DH

2

0

0

0

0

0

.231

1-Herrera PH-DH

2

0

0

0

0

2

.091

Peraza SS

3

1

1

0

0

1

.214

Senzel SS

1

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Schebler RF

3

1

2

1

0

1

.385

Aquino RF

1

0

0

0

0

0

.182

Duvall LF

3

1

1

2

0

1

.214

Herrera LF

1

0

0

0

0

1

.154

Mesoraco C

2

0

0

0

0

0

.308

Turner C

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Williams CF

3

0

0

0

0

0

.313

Ervin CF

1

0

0

0

0

0

.308

Gosselin 3B

2

0

2

0

0

0

.429

Kivlehan 3B

1

0

1

0

0

0

.154

Dixon 1B

2

0

0

0

0

1

.294

Elizalde 1B

2

0

0

0

0

1

.176

Pennington 2B

2

0

0

0

0

1

.367

Long 2B

1

0

0

0

0

0

.214

Totals 34

3

7

3

0

9

.217

Kansas City

400

013

101

10

15

1

Cincinnati

000

003

000

3

7

2

a-singled for Merrifield in the 6th; b-hit a sacrifice fly for Mejia in the 6th; c-singled for Orlando in the 6th; d-flied out for Soler in the 6th; 1-struck out for Winkler in the 6th.

E: Lenik (1), Peraza (0), Pennington (1). DP: Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0. LOB: Kansas City 8, Cincinnati 5. 2B: Bonifacio (3), Saunders (0), Schebler (0), Gosselin (0). 3B: Merrifield (1). HR: Duvall (1). SF: Arteaga (1).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Hammel W, 0-2

2

0

0

0

0

2

0.00

Peralta

1

1

0

0

0

2

18.00

Boyer

1

1

0

0

0

1

0.00

Maness

1

1

0

0

0

0

6.75

Stout

1

3

3

3

0

1

9.00

Almonte

1

0

0

0

0

2

0.00

Sparkman

1

0

0

0

0

1

0.00

Lenik

1

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

Cincinnati

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

DeSclafani L, 0-0

2

5

4

3

1

1

6.75

Herget

1

1

0

0

1

1

0.00

Mahle

2  2/3

3

4

3

1

2

4.05

De Paula

 1/3

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

Peralta

1

1

1

1

2

0

10.80

Floro

1

2

0

0

0

0

3.00

Brice

1

2

1

1

0

1

3.00

HBP: Kivlehan (by Almonte), Gallagher (by Mahle). WP: De Paula.

Umpires: Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, John Libka. Time: 2:47. Att. 4,005

