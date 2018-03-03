Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for March 3

March 03, 2018 07:18 PM

White Sox 9, Royals 5

Chicago AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Tilson, LF

4

0

1

1

0

1

.214

1-Basabe, PR-LF

1

2

1

1

0

0

.250

Saladino, SS

4

0

2

0

0

1

.467

2-Alvarez, PR-SS

1

1

0

0

0

1

.667

Davidson, 1B

4

0

2

2

0

1

.350

3-Skole, PR-1B

1

1

0

0

0

1

.286

Palka, RF

3

0

1

0

0

2

.143

a-May, PH-RF

2

1

1

1

0

1

.429

Gillaspie, DH

3

1

1

0

0

1

.353

b-Adolfo, PH-DH

1

0

1

1

0

0

.500

Cordell, CF

4

2

2

1

0

0

.364

Robert, CF

1

0

1

0

0

0

.333

Leonard, 3B

3

0

1

0

0

1

.375

Forbes, 3B

2

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Narvaez, C

2

0

1

1

1

0

.500

c-Gonzalez, A, PH

1

0

1

0

0

0

1.000

Collins, C

1

0

0

0

0

1

.167

Rondon, J, 2B

3

1

0

0

1

0

.250

Mendick, 2B

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals 41

9

16

8

2

13

.302

a-Singled for Palka in the 6th. b-Singled for Gillaspie in the 6th. c-Singled for Narvaez in the 7th. 1-Ran for Tilson in the 6th. 2-Ran for Saladino in the 6th. 3-Ran for Davidson in the 6th.

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

W

SO

Avg.

Gordon, LF

3

0

1

1

0

0

.250

Mejia, E, SS

2

0

0

0

0

1

.222

Escobar, A, SS

2

1

0

0

1

0

.250

Duenez, 1B

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Collins, Ty, RF

3

1

1

1

0

1

.385

Dozier, H, RF

1

0

0

0

0

0

.222

Perez, S, DH

3

0

1

1

0

1

.500

a-Dini, PH-DH

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Schwindel, 1B

3

0

0

0

0

0

.077

Lopez, N, 2B

1

0

0

0

0

1

.125

Goins, 2B

3

0

1

0

0

1

.364

Lopez, J, 3B

1

0

1

0

0

0

.333

Asche, 3B

2

1

0

0

1

2

.286

Gore, LF

1

0

0

0

0

0

.500

Starling, CF

1

1

1

0

1

0

.222

Dewees, CF

2

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Butera, C

2

1

0

1

0

2

.333

Gallagher, C

1

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Totals 33

5

6

4

3

11

.302

a-Flied out for Perez, S in the 7th.

Chicago

020

006

010

9

16

3

Kansas City

002

300

000

5

6

1

E: Palka (1), Cordell (1), Rondon (4), Lopez (1). DP: Chicago 1, Kansas City 1. LOB: Chicago 8, Kansas City 5. 2B: Gillaspie (3); Perez (2). 3B: Cordell (1), Davidson (1); Goins (1). HR: Basabe (1). SB: May (3). SF: Butera (0).

Chicago

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Kopech

2 1/3

2

1

0

1

3

0.00

House

1

3

4

2

2

0

10.38

Scahill W, 2-0

1 2/3

0

0

0

0

3

1.59

Rondon

1

0

0

0

0

3

0.00

Stephens S, 1

3

1

0

0

0

2

0.00

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Kennedy

2

3

2

2

1

5

9.00

Herrera

1

1

0

0

0

1

0.00

Maurer

1

1

0

0

1

0

0.00

Flynn L, 1-1

2

8

6

0

0

1

0.00

Hill

1

1

0

0

0

1

0.00

Broadway

1

1

1

1

0

3

9.00

McCarthy

1

1

0

0

0

2

0.00

Hold: Rondon (1). HBP—by: McCarthy (Adolfo). WP: Kopech.

Umpires: Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Stu Scheurwater. Time: 3:02. Att: 5,793.

