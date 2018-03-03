Kansas City Royals box score for March 3

White Sox 9, Royals 5
Chicago AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Tilson, LF
4
0
1
1
0
1
.214
1-Basabe, PR-LF
1
2
1
1
0
0
.250
Saladino, SS
4
0
2
0
0
1
.467
2-Alvarez, PR-SS
1
1
0
0
0
1
.667
Davidson, 1B
4
0
2
2
0
1
.350
3-Skole, PR-1B
1
1
0
0
0
1
.286
Palka, RF
3
0
1
0
0
2
.143
a-May, PH-RF
2
1
1
1
0
1
.429
Gillaspie, DH
3
1
1
0
0
1
.353
b-Adolfo, PH-DH
1
0
1
1
0
0
.500
Cordell, CF
4
2
2
1
0
0
.364
Robert, CF
1
0
1
0
0
0
.333
Leonard, 3B
3
0
1
0
0
1
.375
Forbes, 3B
2
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Narvaez, C
2
0
1
1
1
0
.500
c-Gonzalez, A, PH
1
0
1
0
0
0
1.000
Collins, C
1
0
0
0
0
1
.167
Rondon, J, 2B
3
1
0
0
1
0
.250
Mendick, 2B
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Totals 41
9
16
8
2
13
.302
a-Singled for Palka in the 6th. b-Singled for Gillaspie in the 6th. c-Singled for Narvaez in the 7th. 1-Ran for Tilson in the 6th. 2-Ran for Saladino in the 6th. 3-Ran for Davidson in the 6th.
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
W
SO
Avg.
Gordon, LF
3
0
1
1
0
0
.250
Mejia, E, SS
2
0
0
0
0
1
.222
Escobar, A, SS
2
1
0
0
1
0
.250
Duenez, 1B
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Collins, Ty, RF
3
1
1
1
0
1
.385
Dozier, H, RF
1
0
0
0
0
0
.222
Perez, S, DH
3
0
1
1
0
1
.500
a-Dini, PH-DH
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Schwindel, 1B
3
0
0
0
0
0
.077
Lopez, N, 2B
1
0
0
0
0
1
.125
Goins, 2B
3
0
1
0
0
1
.364
Lopez, J, 3B
1
0
1
0
0
0
.333
Asche, 3B
2
1
0
0
1
2
.286
Gore, LF
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
Starling, CF
1
1
1
0
1
0
.222
Dewees, CF
2
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Butera, C
2
1
0
1
0
2
.333
Gallagher, C
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Totals 33
5
6
4
3
11
.302
a-Flied out for Perez, S in the 7th.
Chicago
020
006
010
—
9
16
3
Kansas City
002
300
000
—
5
6
1
E: Palka (1), Cordell (1), Rondon (4), Lopez (1). DP: Chicago 1, Kansas City 1. LOB: Chicago 8, Kansas City 5. 2B: Gillaspie (3); Perez (2). 3B: Cordell (1), Davidson (1); Goins (1). HR: Basabe (1). SB: May (3). SF: Butera (0).
Chicago
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Kopech
2 1/3
2
1
0
1
3
0.00
House
1
3
4
2
2
0
10.38
Scahill W, 2-0
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
3
1.59
Rondon
1
0
0
0
0
3
0.00
Stephens S, 1
3
1
0
0
0
2
0.00
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Kennedy
2
3
2
2
1
5
9.00
Herrera
1
1
0
0
0
1
0.00
Maurer
1
1
0
0
1
0
0.00
Flynn L, 1-1
2
8
6
0
0
1
0.00
Hill
1
1
0
0
0
1
0.00
Broadway
1
1
1
1
0
3
9.00
McCarthy
1
1
0
0
0
2
0.00
Hold: Rondon (1). HBP—by: McCarthy (Adolfo). WP: Kopech.
Umpires: Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Stu Scheurwater. Time: 3:02. Att: 5,793.
