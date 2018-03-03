Royals' Alex Gordon remembers his late father

Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon says his whole life and baseball career has been dedicated to his late father, who passed away in February. Gordon spoke about it on March 3, 2018 in Surprise, Ariz., during spring training.
The Kansas City Star
