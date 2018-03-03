White Sox 9, Royals 5: Wind-induced gaffes doom KC

The Royals spoiled a lead and lost to the Chicago White Sox, 9-5, on Saturday at Surprise Stadium.
The game
With little going on with the offensive side and wind wreaking havoc throughout the stadium, there wasn’t much for manager Ned Yost to comment on.
But he was encouraged by the performance of relievers Kelvin Herrera and Brandon Maurer. Herrera worked around a one-out single, touched 98 mph easily on the radar gun and struck out a batter.
Maurer also worked a scoreless inning and, with runners on the corners with two outs, induced a sharp ground ball to first base.
The Royals were held to six hits.
The starter
For the first time in a long time, starter Ian Kennedy feels secure throwing a change-up. Over two innings and 42 pitches, he mixed a few into his fastball-heavy Cactus League debut and didn’t experience hamstring discomfort.
“Last year, having just fastball, curveball a lot of the times, and sometimes that wasn’t even there, you feel like, for me, it’s like pitching naked a little bit,” said Kennedy, who missed a few starts early last season with a hamstring strain.
Kennedy struck out four straight batters to start his two-inning outing. He needed just 13 pitches to get through the first inning.
But he began to tire by the next frame. The White Sox’s Casey Gillaspie hit a line drive to left-center field for a ground-rule double. Kennedy also allowed an RBI triple and RBI single.
Kennedy tempered further damage by striking out a fifth batter and inducing a pop-up to shortstop Alcides Escobar. Kennedy threw 42 pitches.
Myriad mistakes
The sun and wind weren’t kind to either team on Saturday.
In fact, the Royals scored all five of their runs because of gaffes by the White Sox.
Chicago starter Michael Kopech was waved off by second baseman Jose Rondon in the third inning when Escobar lofted a fly ball over the mound. The ball dropped into the grass. Escobar reached second and eventually scored on a Tyler Collins single. Designated hitter Salvador Perez smacked his second double of the spring for an RBI, but he reached third base when White Sox right fielder Daniel Palka couldn’t cleanly field the fly ball.
With runners on first and second in the Royals' fifth inning, catcher Drew Butera skied a sacrifice fly, but he wound up on third base on an error by the White Sox center fielder.
The sloppiness infected the Royals, too, who in the sixth inning lost a 5-2 lead. Six unearned runs scored with Brian Flynn on the mound. Flynn gave up six hits in two innings.
“He didn’t really help himself out either, a couple of soft-hit balls,” Yost said. “He had a chance to get out of the inning with two outs, and it kind of just compounded on him.”
The Royals' Hunter Dozier, playing in the outfield for the first time this spring, couldn’t locate a fly ball in right field. It dropped for a triple that scored two runs.
A trio of gems
The Royals' Terrence Gore made up for some of the botched plays in the seventh inning. As his hat tumbled off his head and onto the grass in left field, Gore recovered from a single that took a weird hop and rocketed a throw to the infield. The throw nailed the runner trying to stretch the hit into a double.
Escobar showed off his signature flair two innings earlier, crossing behind second base toward the grass and flipping a throw behind his back to second baseman Ryan Goins to start a double play.
Frank Schwindel, who started at first base for the Royals, also showed some hops as he snared a ground ball chopped in his direction and took it to the bag to strand a White Sox runner.
Up next
The Royals (5-2-1) travel to Goodyear, Ariz., for a Sunday game against the Cincinnati Reds at 2 p.m.
