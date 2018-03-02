Padres 13, Royals 5: KC out-hit as Hosmer plays against former team for the first time

The Royals lost for the first time this spring on Friday, falling 13-5 to the Padres at Peoria Stadium.
The game
As he pointed to left field at the scoreboard, where blocky text showed the Royals left seven on base, manager Ned Yost waved the spring-training results off.
“I liked more than you thought I liked about that,” he said.
Never miss a local story.
The Padres scored in every inning but two. They dropped a four-spot in the fourth, when they sent all nine batters to face the Royals' Trevor Oaks and took a 7-3 lead. Then the Padres' Austin Hedges and Christian Villanueva hit back-to-back homers off Scott Barlow in the fifth.
But even as the Padres continued to throw runs up on the board, the pitching staff limited free passes. Oaks and starter Danny Duffy were the only ones to give up walks, allowing three between them.
“With young guys, the worst thing when you look at a score 13-5, is generally you’re thinking all right, you’re walking the ballpark, you’re behind 3-1, guys are bombing the ball all over the place,” Yost said.
“Our guys didn’t do that. Our guys got beat in the strike zone with pitches that were fat.”
The starter
And on the seventh day of Cactus League action, last year’s Opening Day starter got to pitch in a game.
It took Duffy no time to rev up the velocity on his fastball. He retired the side in order in the first inning while pumping in a 94 mph heater and getting three straight flyball outs in the outfield.
He kept it going in the second inning when former teammate Eric Hosmer stepped into the box to lead off the frame for the Padres. Duffy offered him three straight fastballs — 94, 93, 94 mph — even when catcher Salvador Perez called for a slider on the third pitch. Hosmer jumped on each, fouling off the first two. But Hosmer popped out to shortstop Alcides Escobar on the third, with Duffy calling, “Jam!” as the ball shot into the troposphere just outside the infield dirt.
“I really wanted to blow him away fastball up, but it was right into his wheelhouse,” Duffy said.
Said Hosmer: “You know Duffy’s personality a little bit. You know he’s gonna challenge you.”
Duffy retired the fifth batter he faced, then allowed back-to-back walks and a two-run double. In 34 pitches, he threw 21 strikes.
“I’m trying to get everything back in order just like everybody else is,” Duffy said.
Hosmer eventually got a hit against the Royals in the sixth inning. He pulled a double into the right-field corner in his fourth at-bat.
Boni bomb
After skying a flyball to deep right-center field in his first at-bat, outfielder Jorge Bonifacio put a swing on a 1-2 pitch from former Royals minor-leaguer and former Missouri State pitcher Buddy Baumann that sent the ball beyond the left-field fence. The three-run homer came down on the cut between the concourse and the left-field berm and tied the game 3-3 in the third inning.
Bonifacio started another rally in the sixth, sending a line-drive double into left field.
“Boni looks really good swinging the bat right now,” Yost said.
Perez sent Bonifacio home with a two-run blast to left-center field that skipped into the berm and shrunk the Padres’ lead to 7-5.
The Royals were out-hit 20-9 on the game.
Sun trouble
The sun wreaked havoc for the Royals.
As Escobar walked out of the Royals clubhouse, he greeted reporters and said in Spanish, “So glad to be out of that stadium.”
Escobar, in particular, struggled to make a read off a third-inning Manuel Margot single that dribbled into left field, just under his glove. Margot later scored.
In the fourth inning, Escobar deflected a line drive toward Whit Merrifield at second base. The play loaded the bases. Three runs eventually scored, including when Merrifield made a last-second throw to first baseman Hunter Dozier as Margot ran out an infield hit.
"This place is tough to see," Yost said. "There's a lot of glare."
Up next
The Royals (5-1-1) host the White Sox at Surprise Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m. Central time. Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy will take the mound for his first start of the spring.
Comments