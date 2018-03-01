Royals

Royals box score for March 1

March 01, 2018 07:13 PM

Royals 4, Mariners 3

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Mondesi, 2B

3

0

0

1

0

1

.308

Mejia, E, 2B

2

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Merrifield, 1B

3

0

1

0

0

0

.545

Schwindel, 1B

1

0

0

0

0

0

.100

Gordon, CF

3

0

1

0

0

0

.250

Collins, Ty, RF

1

1

1

0

0

0

.333

Soler, DH

4

1

1

2

0

2

.231

Bonifacio, J, RF

3

0

1

0

0

0

.300

Starling, CF

1

0

0

0

0

1

.125

Saunders, LF

3

0

1

0

0

0

.333

Dewees, LF

1

0

0

0

0

0

.500

Cuthbert, 3B

2

0

1

0

0

1

.222

Lopez, J, 3B

2

0

1

0

0

0

.200

b-Gore, PR

0

1

0

0

0

0

.667

Arteaga, 3B

0

0

0

0

0

0

1.000

Torres, Ra, SS

2

1

1

0

0

1

.200

Lopez, N, SS

1

0

0

0

0

0

.143

Butera, C

2

0

1

0

0

1

.429

Morin, P, C

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

a-O'Hearn, PH

1

0

1

1

0

0

.571

Viloria, C

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals 36

4

11

4

0

7

.329

Seattle AB

R

H

BI

W

SO

Avg.

Gordon, D, CF

3

0

0

0

0

1

.364

Bishop, CF

1

0

0

0

1

0

.429

Segura, SS

2

0

0

0

1

0

.333

Mariscal, SS

2

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Cano, 2B

3

0

2

0

0

0

.333

Muno, 2B

1

0

0

0

0

0

.143

Cruz, DH

2

1

0

0

1

0

.000

3-DeCarlo, PH-DH

0

0

0

0

1

0

.667

2-Motter, PR-DH

0

0

0

0

0

0

.357

Seager, K, 3B

3

1

2

0

0

0

.636

1-Law, PR-3B

1

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Zunino, C

2

0

0

0

1

2

.000

Marjama, C

1

0

0

0

0

1

.333

Nieuwenhuis, RF

2

1

1

1

0

1

.100

Andreoli, RF

2

0

0

0

0

2

.200

Hague, 1B

1

0

1

1

1

0

.273

Ford, 1B

2

0

1

0

0

1

.154

Miller, I, LF

3

0

0

1

0

1

.273

Jimenez, A, LF

1

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Totals 32

3

7

3

6

11

.281

Kansas City

000

010

021

4

11

2

Seattle

000

300

000

3

7

1

a-Singled for Morin, P in the 9th. b-Ran for Lopez, J in the 9th. 1-Ran for Seager, K in the 6th. 2-Ran for DeCarlo in the 8th. 3-Walked for Cruz in the 8th.

E: Smith (1), Butera (1), Ford (3). DP: Kansas City 1, Seattle 2. LOB: Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B: Cuthbert (1), Torres (1). HR: Soler (3). SB: Miller (1).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Smith

2

1

0

0

2

4

0.00

Hahn

2

3

3

3

1

1

12.27

Boyer

1

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

Staumont

2

2

0

0

1

2

2.25

Keller W, 1-0

1

0

0

0

1

2

0.00

Fillmyer S, 1

1

0

0

0

1

2

7.71

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Leake

3

3

0

0

0

4

0.00

Lawrence

3

4

1

1

0

2

1.80

De Jong

2

2

2

2

0

1

6.75

Bradford L, 0-1

1

2

1

1

0

0

3.00

Blown save: De Jong (1). Umpires: Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Pat Hoberg. Time: 2:40. Att: 4,795.

