Royals box score for March 1

Royals 4, Mariners 3
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Mondesi, 2B
3
0
0
1
0
1
.308
Mejia, E, 2B
2
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Merrifield, 1B
3
0
1
0
0
0
.545
Schwindel, 1B
1
0
0
0
0
0
.100
Gordon, CF
3
0
1
0
0
0
.250
Collins, Ty, RF
1
1
1
0
0
0
.333
Soler, DH
4
1
1
2
0
2
.231
Bonifacio, J, RF
3
0
1
0
0
0
.300
Starling, CF
1
0
0
0
0
1
.125
Saunders, LF
3
0
1
0
0
0
.333
Dewees, LF
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
Cuthbert, 3B
2
0
1
0
0
1
.222
Lopez, J, 3B
2
0
1
0
0
0
.200
b-Gore, PR
0
1
0
0
0
0
.667
Arteaga, 3B
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
Torres, Ra, SS
2
1
1
0
0
1
.200
Lopez, N, SS
1
0
0
0
0
0
.143
Butera, C
2
0
1
0
0
1
.429
Morin, P, C
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
a-O'Hearn, PH
1
0
1
1
0
0
.571
Viloria, C
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Totals 36
4
11
4
0
7
.329
Seattle AB
R
H
BI
W
SO
Avg.
Gordon, D, CF
3
0
0
0
0
1
.364
Bishop, CF
1
0
0
0
1
0
.429
Segura, SS
2
0
0
0
1
0
.333
Mariscal, SS
2
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Cano, 2B
3
0
2
0
0
0
.333
Muno, 2B
1
0
0
0
0
0
.143
Cruz, DH
2
1
0
0
1
0
.000
3-DeCarlo, PH-DH
0
0
0
0
1
0
.667
2-Motter, PR-DH
0
0
0
0
0
0
.357
Seager, K, 3B
3
1
2
0
0
0
.636
1-Law, PR-3B
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Zunino, C
2
0
0
0
1
2
.000
Marjama, C
1
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Nieuwenhuis, RF
2
1
1
1
0
1
.100
Andreoli, RF
2
0
0
0
0
2
.200
Hague, 1B
1
0
1
1
1
0
.273
Ford, 1B
2
0
1
0
0
1
.154
Miller, I, LF
3
0
0
1
0
1
.273
Jimenez, A, LF
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Totals 32
3
7
3
6
11
.281
Kansas City
000
010
021
—
4
11
2
Seattle
000
300
000
—
3
7
1
a-Singled for Morin, P in the 9th. b-Ran for Lopez, J in the 9th. 1-Ran for Seager, K in the 6th. 2-Ran for DeCarlo in the 8th. 3-Walked for Cruz in the 8th.
E: Smith (1), Butera (1), Ford (3). DP: Kansas City 1, Seattle 2. LOB: Kansas City 6, Seattle 8. 2B: Cuthbert (1), Torres (1). HR: Soler (3). SB: Miller (1).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Smith
2
1
0
0
2
4
0.00
Hahn
2
3
3
3
1
1
12.27
Boyer
1
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
Staumont
2
2
0
0
1
2
2.25
Keller W, 1-0
1
0
0
0
1
2
0.00
Fillmyer S, 1
1
0
0
0
1
2
7.71
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Leake
3
3
0
0
0
4
0.00
Lawrence
3
4
1
1
0
2
1.80
De Jong
2
2
2
2
0
1
6.75
Bradford L, 0-1
1
2
1
1
0
0
3.00
Blown save: De Jong (1). Umpires: Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Pat Hoberg. Time: 2:40. Att: 4,795.
