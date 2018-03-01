Royals 4, Mariners 3: Late rally gives KC another Cactus League win

The Royals mounted another late rally to defeat the Mariners 4-3 on Thursday at Peoria Stadium. They remain unbeaten in early Cactus League play.
The game
Jorge Soler lofted an 0-1 pitch in the eighth inning, and Royals manager Ned Yost watched it fly through the air without a doubt in his mind.
“It’s a pretty good sign that you’ve got that loft power where you can hit the ball as high as you can far,” Yost said. “As soon as it was hit, I felt like it was gone.”
He was right.
The baseball rolled across the top of the padding on the left-field wall, right above the 340-foot marker on the right side of the foul pole. The homer — Soler’s third of the spring — scored two runs to tie the game.
The Royals hadn’t been productive to that point in the afternoon. They stranded six baserunners and were 2 for 7 with runners in scoring position.
They fell behind when Jesse Hahn, who entered the game in the third inning, allowed all three of the Mariners’ runs in the fourth inning on a pair of line-drive singles and a force-out to the left side of the infield.
But the pitching staff held the Mariners off and limited them to seven hits.
“It was nice to be able to rally back with a couple runs late in the game,” Yost said. “Down 3-1 then score three runs in the eighth and ninth inning was good. Keep our streak going.”
The starter
Rule 5 acquisition Burch Smith has piqued the interest of Royals coaches in these early weeks of spring training, and on Thursday he continued to show why. After allowing a one-out walk to Jean Segura and giving him an extra base on an errant pickoff attempt, Smith worked around an ensuing single by inducing a pop-up and a come-backer to the mound.
Smith struck out the side in the second inning, but he did issue a two-out walk to Matt Hague in the same frame.
“Whenever you can get out of a jam, especially against a good lineup like that, it’s a good feeling,” said Smith, who struck out four in two innings. “But at the same time I need to execute pitches better.
“Just wipe it, learn from it, take what I need to and get ready for the next one.”
Smith has struggled to remain healthy in the past. An ulnar collateral ligament strain in 2013 and Tommy John surgery the following season sidelined him from 2014 to 2016.
But a healthy 2017 season and eye-opening performance in the Arizona Fall League encouraged the Royals to take a chance on the 27-year-old, who on Thursday was especially cognizant of his “spotty fastball command” despite never allowing a run to cross the plate.
Smith must remain on the 25-man roster this season, or the Royals will be forced to return him to the Tampa Bay Rays.
With Danny Duffy, Ian Kennedy, Jason Hammel and Nathan Karns slated for the rotation, Smith’s chances to start for the Royals are slim. But bullpen spots are up for grabs.
A late gem
On Tuesday, Bubba Starling walked down the steps of the Royals’ dugout in Surprise Stadium and told Yost he would “do something today.” Soon as he entered Tuesday's game in the sixth, he promptly joined the list of Royals to blast a home run in that slugfest against the Mariners.
Starling struck out when he entered Thursday’s game. But on a wilting line drive to shallow center field, Starling showed off his athleticism in the field, laying out to make a diving catch and steal a base hit.
“Just another great play by Bubba,” Yost said. ”Bubba can really defend.”
Gore’s development
Now that Terrence Gore is knocking hits more consistently, Yost has been encouraged by his progress.
Gore only added about four pounds this offseason — he joked about a fast metabolism that negates the amount of rice, beans and protein shakes he consumes — but he entered camp with a more muscular build. The physical changes have helped him tap into talents he said lay dormant for too long.
“I had it in the tank the whole time, but I feel like i was just sitting back and not doing what I could do the whole time,” Gore said.
“Other than base-running I like to get hits and get on base myself. It feels good to me that I got on base myself rather than somebody doing it for me.”
Gore didn’t get a chance to hit on Thursday, but he did pinch-run for Jack Lopez in the ninth inning. After reaching second base on Nicky Lopez’s sacrifice bunt, Gore motored home on Ryan O’Hearn’s single into right field and gave the Royals the lead.
“Three years ago to now is night and day difference,” Yost said of Gore. “Defensively, offensive. He has worked really really hard.”
Up next
The Royals (5-0-1) will visit former teammate and current Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer on Friday at Peoria Stadium. The game, which left-hander Danny Duffy will start for the Royals, will be televised on Fox Sports Kansas City at 2 p.m.
