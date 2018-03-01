Royals 4, Mariners 3: Late rally gives KC another Cactus League win

2:47 Royals pitcher Danny Duffy fondly remembers the dogs in his life Pause

2:25 Royals' Jorge Soler’s eighth-inning home run helps in 4-3 comeback win over Mariners

2:44 Royals' Yost having fun after 3-2 win over Reds

8:21 A look back at 50 years of Royals baseball in Kansas City

3:08 Royals general manager Dayton Moore on acquiring first baseman Lucas Duda

2:10 Lucas Duda on joining the Kansas City Royals

2:09 Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund is happy with the consistency of his curve

1:54 Royals keep offense going in 14-9 win over Mariners

1:46 Jorge Soler hits two long homers in Royals' 14-9 win