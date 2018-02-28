Royals' Yost having fun after 3-2 win over Reds

Tim Hill has been pitching submarine-style his entire life. Now 28, the left-hander is participating in his first major-league camp. With his rare throwing motion adding a distinct wrinkle to his game, both Hill and the Royals are hoping he turns a strong spring into a spot on the opening day roster.
Boulevard Brewing Co. has whipped up ¡Vamos!, a new Mexican-style lager in honor of the 2018 Kansas City Royals. The Star’s Sam Mellinger got the first taste and discusses with Boulevard’s ambassador brewer Jeremy Danner, how the brewery comes up with the idea to dedicate a beer to the Royals.