Meet the KC Star's new Royals reporter: Maria Torres

The Kansas City Star is excited to announce Maria Torres as our new Royals baseball reporter.
Torres, 26, is a University of Georgia graduate who has helped cover the Royals among other duties since joining The Star's newsroom in 2016.
Her reporting from the Dominican Republic last year following the death of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura contributed to a multimedia project that this week was voted by the Associated Press Sports Editors as one of the 10 best from the nation's largest sports media organizations.
Torres replaces Rustin Dodd, who has left The Star.
"We appreciate all that Rustin has done for The Star. We wish him well in his new adventure," said Jeff Rosen, The Star's assistant managing editor for sports.
"Maria is a talented journalist who helped anchor our coverage of the Yordano Ventura tragedy. She's going to do a great job as our next Royals beat writer."
