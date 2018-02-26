Royals 10, Giants 6: KC works out of jams to remain unbeaten

The Royals jumped to an early lead Monday at Scottsdale Stadium and beat the San Francisco Giants to remain undefeated through three Cactus League games.
The game
Whit Merrifield, who started in center field, gave the Royals a 5-1 cushion when he turned a 2-0 pitch into a two-out, two-run homer to the left-field corner.
The offense was efficient with its nine hits, going 5 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranding only three.
“I like this offense,” manager Ned Yost said. “We’re swinging the bats really well.”
Wiggling out of trouble
Aside from a five-run ninth inning against Scott Blewett, who played at Class A-Advanced Wilmington as a 21-year-old last year, the Royals' pitching staff, which entered spring-training camp riddled with question marks, continued to work with poise while under pressure.
A leadoff walk, followed by a one-out single, a wild pitch and another walk seemed like a sure way to tank right-hander Sam Gaviglio in the third inning. But the right-hander limited the damage to a sacrifice fly as he turned a 1-1 count against Mac Williamson into an inning-ending strikeout.
Gaviglio came back with a new approach in the fourth and ended his two-inning outing with three strikeouts to his credit.
“I thought he made a great adjustment in his second inning,” Yost said. “Just off the plate, maybe trying to be a little bit too fine. Came back in the second inning and made that adjustment, had a clean 1-2-3.”
Scott Barlow, making his Royals debut, also struck out three Giants over two innings.
As a whole, the staff struck out 10 batters and allowed 13 hits.
The starter
Whether it’s long relief or lefty specialization, left-hander Brian Flynn doesn’t know the type of role he’ll fit into with the Royals in 2018. But he remains a bullpen candidate after a season stunted by injuries.
In Monday’s start, he threw two scoreless innings of two-hit, one-walk baseball. Flynn whipped through the top of the lineup in the first inning, striking out the Giants’ lefty leadoff hitter Steve Duggar on five pitches and inducing ground-outs from Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford, both left-handed hitters, with another five pitches.
But once the middle of the order brought up two right-handed hitters in the second inning, Flynn allowed back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases with no outs.
“Fastball command wasn’t quite what I wanted,” said Flynn, who threw 25 pitches, 16 for strikes.
Flynn struck out the next batter. He was lucky on the next play, when Chase d’Arnaud hit a line drive that scorched right into a hopping Hunter Dozier’s glove. Dozier doubled up the runner at first, beating him to the bag to end the inning on an unassisted double play.
“I was expecting for more (work in center field) with Flynn at pitcher and Gordo at left. I figured I had a lot of ground to cover,” Merrifield joked. “I was hoping for a couple, but Flynn is a hard-sinker guy, so not much love today.”
Help from non-roster invitees
Erick Mejia, the versatile, switch-hitting infielder the Royals acquired when they traded Scott Alexander and Joakim Soria last month, showed some mettle in his first start for the Royals. In addition to holding his own at second base, he ripped a two-run triple to right field in his first at-bat and a double to left in his second.
“Mejia had a really good day today, too,” Yost said. “Double and a triple, one from each side of the plate. Athletic as we can tell but really, really nice to have that switch-hitting ability, too.”
Other non-roster invitees who helped the Royals run up the score in Scottsdale: Ryan O’Hearn (scored after hitting a leadoff triple in the eighth), Terrance Gore (a two-RBI single and an inning-ending catch at the wall), Donnie Dewees (RBI single), Humberto Arteaga (bases-loaded walk).
Up next…
The Royals (2-0-1) host the Seattle Mariners at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Surprise, Ariz.
