Royals 4, Athletics 4: Yost happy with pitching, Mondesi after 2 spring games

The Royals remained undefeated in Cactus League competition on Sunday with a 4-4 tie against the Oakland Athletics at Hohokam Stadium.
The game
Between starting pitcher Trevor Oaks and sterling performances from Andres Machado and Foster Griffin, Royals manager Ned Yost found plenty of encouraging signs to jot on a piece of paper he whipped out during a postgame interview.
“There’s so many things that I liked today,” Yost said. “Oaks had really good movement. One thing Cal (Eldred, the Royals' pitching coach) is really focusing on with these young guys is the 1-1 count … We were 4 for 6 with it yesterday and Oaks was 2 for 2. For a young guy it really keeps you in that count, pounding the strike zone.
Never miss a local story.
“I like the pitching. I like the way our offense just keeps battling, just keeps grinding.”
Four Royals drove in runs, including substitutes Samir Duenez, Humberto Arteaga and Nick Dini, each of whom hit sacrifice flies.
The athlete formerly known as …
Adalberto Mondesi continued to excel with the glove, this time at second base. He snared a chopper that almost went over his head and fielded it cleanly for the out at first base in the first inning.
Mondesi also logged his second and third hits of the spring, including an RBI single that scored right fielder Paulo Orlando to give the Royals a 1-0 lead in the third.
“One was (off) a breaking ball. You know that’s always been something he’s struggled with,” Yost said. “He looks good so far.”
Orlando led off the inning with a double but reached third when A’s left fielder Matt Joyce allowed the ball to trickle into the corner.
The starter
In his Royals debut, Oaks tossed two scoreless innings. He gave up a two-out single in the first and issued a walk with two outs in the second, but otherwise kept a clean slate.
After a mound visit from Eldred in his final frame, Oaks induced his fourth groundball of the outing to end the inning.
“I kinda had a rough time in the second inning,” Oaks said. “Just kind of lost my tempo a little bit. It was nice to have that mound visit to just kind of calm down and take a deep breath and re-focus and get everything back going.”
Staumont works out of jams
Right-hander Josh Staumont, the Royals’ 13th-ranked prospect on MLB.com, labored through two late innings. He faced 10 batters, allowed three hits and a walk and recorded one strikeout.
Despite the issues, Yost was encouraged by the results. Staumont only allowed one run, and although it gave the A’s the lead in the eighth inning, the Royals were able to tie the game on Arteaga’s sacrifice fly.
“I thought Staumont was good, too,” Yost said.
By the way …
On his 26th birthday, Jorge Soler batted clean-up as the designated hitter and went 0 for 2 with a strikeout. He chopped a ball to second base for a ground-out, making contact in-game for the first time this spring. He also reached base on a walk after falling behind in the count 1-2.
Non-roster invitee Donnie Dewees, who replaced Orlando in right field, went 1 for 1 with a walk and two runs scored.
The Royals have knocked out 21 hits and recorded a 4.00 ERA through the first two games of the spring.
The Royals (1-0-1) will travel to Scottsdale, Ariz., to face the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 2 p.m. Central time.
Comments