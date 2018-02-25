This pitcher is trying to replace Peter Moylan as sidearm relief arm on Royals roster

Tim Hill has been pitching submarine-style his entire life. Now 28, the left-hander is participating in his first major-league camp. With his rare throwing motion adding a distinct wrinkle to his game, both Hill and the Royals are hoping he turns a strong spring into a spot on the opening day roster.
Submarine-style pitching is rare to find in the majors, but the Royals have preferred to have a sidearm thrower at their disposal. The last two years, veteran sidearmer Peter Moylan threw 104 innings for Kansas City before signing with Atlanta this offseason. And residing in the team’s Hall of Fame is legendary submarine-style pitcher Dan Quisenberry.
So what is it that makes this style so sought after?
“You’re not used to seeing that type of angle and they always vary in different types of movement, so it’s a different focal point and it takes a few pitches to get adjusted to,” Royals catcher Drew Butera said.
Hill agrees with this assessment.
“I think it’s just something different that they don’t get to see as often, so it might just be harder for them to pick up,” he said.
In addition to the adjustment, outfielder Paulo Orlando believes that size can also factor into the difficulty a batter faces when going up against a submarine-style pitcher such as Hill.
Because submarine pitchers distort their body and release the ball from just above the ground, it's challenging for taller batters to focus on the ball.
“His is pretty tough because he goes down low, so big folks haven’t seen a lot of pitches like that so that makes his different, so it’s pretty tough,” Orlando said.
Hill's style also forces his teammates to adjust to him when he is on the mound.
“I think all it is as far as catching it is picking up his release point,” Butera said. “A lot of guys are used to seeing it come over the top and it’s just a little bit more focus on picking up the release point down below.”
Selected in the 32nd round of 2014, Hill is the only player out of Oklahoma’s Bacone College to be drafted into the majors since 2002. After three years in the minors in which he racked up six wins as a reliever, the soft-spoken lefty is taking his first big-league camp one day at a time.
“I think I’ll find my place after just getting outs and throwing strikes. That’s all I have to worry about for now,” Hill said.
