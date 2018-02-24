Encouraging signs to be found in Royals' Hunter Dozier's development at first base

Hunter Dozier uses the bottom shelf of his locker for balance as heaves up his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame to dig through a cabinet above his locker in the Royals’ clubhouse.
When he comes back to the ground, he sets three different gloves on his chair: A well-worn third-base glove, a sun-faded Royals blue outfield glove and a first-base glove so new the laces haven’t even begun to fray.
“It has a bigger pocket,” he says when asked to compare the last glove to the others. “This big thing over here, whatever you call it. I don’t even know. Still getting used to this.”
Dozier has played 12 professional games at first base since being selected in the first round of the 2013 draft. A former college shortstop at Stephen F. Austin in Texas, Dozier has spent a significant portion of his minor-league career playing third base. He missed most of last season because of injuries, so even his dexterity with the outfield glove, which he's used in 39 career games, might be rusty.
Forgive him the lack of knowledge.
“They all got room to go over there (at first base), trust me,” manager Ned Yost said Friday. “But they’re working really, really hard at it.”
As March nears on the calendar and the Royals get deeper into their Cactus League schedule, the Royals will depend on Dozier’s first-base education ramping up.
The Royals opened camp with pitchers and catchers on Feb. 14, still unsure if World Series champion Eric Hosmer would return to lead a young group through a rebuild. They told Dozier that his reps would only be at first base throughout the first few weeks of camp, just in case.
But once Hosmer shut the door on a reunion by signing with the San Diego Padres late last week, the guess work ended. The job at first base was open.
Even with Ryan O’Hearn and Frank Schwindel, both non-roster invitees who have played first base in the minor leagues, in camp, it should be Dozier’s to win.
For now, they might find some encouraging signs in Dozier’s clean defense in the Royals’ spring opener on Saturday. He executed a textbook 1-3 play down the line even as the shards of Dodgers first baseman Matt Beaty’s bat flew his way in the fourth inning. Dozier chose to cut off a throw from right fielder Jorge Bonifacio two innings prior, stopping the runner at first base from extending his two-RBI single while simultaneously nailing a runner at home plate for the last out of the inning.
The move put a quick end to the Dodgers’ two-out rally.
“I want as many balls as I can, as many at-bats as I can,” Dozier said. “Throw everything at me, because I want to see it.”
Dozier was so uncertain how camp would go, he didn’t have time to customize a first-base glove. Printed carefully in Sharpie along the thumb where stitching would usually feature are the words “All For Him” in Dozier’s handwriting.
A personalized glove is on the way.
So, too, should be more spring starts like the one Saturday.
“I’m getting there,” Dozier said. “I’m gonna need a lot more games but I feel good so far.”
