Kansas City Royals box score for February 24

E: Robinson (1), Toles (1), Soler (1), Cuthbert (1). DP: Los Angeles 1, Kansas City 1. LOB: Los Angeles 6, Kansas City 4. 2B: Gordon (1), Orlando 2 (2), Bonifacio (1). HR: Beaty (1), Mondesi (1). SB: Gore (6). CS: Butera (1). SF: Asche (1), Dozier (1).
Los Angeles
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Neal
2
5
3
3
0
1
0.00
Culver
2
1
0
0
0
2
9.00
Broussard L, 0-1
1
3
2
1
1
1
9.00
Curry
1
2
1
1
0
0
10.80
Ramos
1 2/3
1
2
2
1
0
0.00
Copping
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
13.50
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Hahn
1 2/3
2
2
2
2
2
10.80
McCarthy
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
1
0.00
Smith W, 1-0
2
0
1
0
1
2
0.00
Stout
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.00
Maness
1
2
1
1
0
0
9.00
Lenik
1
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
Hill
1
0
0
0
0
2
0.00
Blown saves: McCarthy (1), Smith (1). Holds: Stout (1), Laness (1), Lenik (1). HBP—by: Hahn (Jackson). WP: Ramos, Lenik.
Umpires: Home, Ed Hickox; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nic Lentz. Time: 2:39. Att: 5,020
Kansas City Royals (1-0) 8, Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1) 4
February 24, 2018
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
LA Dodgers
0
2
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
4
6
2
Kansas City
1
2
0
0
2
1
0
2
x
8
12
2
BATTING
HR: Beaty (1, 7th inning off Maness, 0 on, 0 out).
TB: Beaty 4; Taijeron; Taylor, C; Estevez; Forsythe; Thompson.
RBI: Forsythe 2 (3); Beaty 2 (2).
2-out RBI: Forsythe 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Toles; Ahmed.
GIDP: Barnes, A.
Team RISP: 1-for-7.
Team LOB: 6.
FIELDING
E: Toles (1, fielding); Robinson (1, fielding).
Outfield assists: Toles (Cuthbert at home).
DP: 2 (Smith, W-Forsythe; Ahmed-Estevez-Darvill).
LA Dodgers
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
HR
ERA
Neal
2.0
5
3
3
0
1
0
13.50
Culver
2.0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0.00
Broussard (L, 0-1)
1.0
3
2
1
1
1
0
9.00
Curry
1.0
2
1
1
0
0
1
9.00
Ramos, C
1.2
1
2
2
1
0
0
10.80
Copping
0.1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Totals
8.0
12
8
7
2
4
1
5.29
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
HR
ERA
Hahn
1.2
2
2
2
2
2
0
10.80
McCarthy, K (BS, 1)
1.1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0.00
Smith, B (BS, 1)(W, 1-0)
2.0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0.00
Stout (H, 1)
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0.00
Maness (H, 1)
1.0
2
1
1
0
0
1
9.00
Lenik (H, 1)
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Hill
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0.00
Totals
9.0
6
4
3
3
8
1
3.00
Game Scores: Neal 34; Hahn 38.
WP: Ramos, C; Lenik.
HBP: Jackson, D (by Hahn).
Groundouts-flyouts: Neal 2-1; Culver 1-2; Broussard 1-1; Curry 1-2; Ramos, C 2-2; Copping 0-1; Hahn 2-1; McCarthy, K 1-2; Smith, B 3-2; Stout 1-1; Maness 2-0; Lenik 2-1; Hill 1-0.
Batters faced: Neal 10; Culver 6; Broussard 7; Curry 5; Ramos, C 7; Copping 1; Hahn 10; McCarthy, K 5; Smith, B 8; Stout 3; Maness 4; Lenik 4; Hill 3.
Inherited runners-scored: McCarthy, K 3-2.
Umpires: HP: Ed Hickox. 1B: Lance Barrett. 2B: Ryan Blakney. 3B: Nic Lentz.
Weather: 58 degrees, sunny.
Wind: 4 mph, Out to RF.
First pitch: 1:05 PM.
T: 2:39.
Att: 5,020.
Venue: Surprise Stadium.
February 24, 2018
Comments