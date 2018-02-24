Royals

Kansas City Royals box score for February 24

February 24, 2018 05:46 PM

Royals 8, Dodgers 4

Los Angeles AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

C.Tylor cf

2

0

1

0

1

0

.250

Yu.Diaz cf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Frsythe 2b

3

0

1

2

0

0

.400

Estevez 2b

1

0

1

0

0

0

1.000

A.Brnes dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Hrnndez ss

1

0

0

0

2

0

.333

Rbinson ss

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

A.Toles lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Tijeron lf

1

0

1

0

0

0

.333

Thmpson rf

3

1

1

0

0

1

.500

L.Lndon rf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Jackson 3b

2

1

0

0

0

1

.000

M.Ahmed 3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

W.Smith c

3

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Zarraga c

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

M.Beaty 1b

3

2

1

2

0

0

.333

Darvill 1b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Totals 33

4

6

4

3

8

.290

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

W

SO

Avg.

Escobar ss

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

R.Goins 2b

2

1

1

0

0

0

.500

D.Btera c

3

1

2

0

0

0

.667

Viloria c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

S.Perez dh

2

1

1

0

0

1

.500

Schwndl ph

2

0

1

1

0

0

.500

A.Grdon cf

2

0

1

1

0

0

.500

Strling cf

1

0

0

0

1

0

.000

J.Soler lf

2

0

0

0

0

2

.000

O’Hearn ph

1

0

0

0

1

0

.000

Te.Gore pr

0

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Mrrfeld 2b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Mondesi ss

2

1

1

0

0

0

.500

Cthbert 3b

2

1

1

1

0

0

.500

Orlando rf

2

0

1

0

0

0

.500

Bnfacio rf

2

1

2

1

0

0

1.000

C.Asche 3b

1

1

1

1

0

0

.500

H.Dzier 1b

1

0

0

1

0

0

.000

B.Burns lf

2

0

0

1

0

1

.000

Totals 32

8

12

7

2

4

.375

Los Angeles

020

100

100

4

6

2

Kansas City

120

021

02x

8

12

2

E: Robinson (1), Toles (1), Soler (1), Cuthbert (1). DP: Los Angeles 1, Kansas City 1. LOB: Los Angeles 6, Kansas City 4. 2B: Gordon (1), Orlando 2 (2), Bonifacio (1). HR: Beaty (1), Mondesi (1). SB: Gore (6). CS: Butera (1). SF: Asche (1), Dozier (1).

Los Angeles

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Neal

2

5

3

3

0

1

0.00

Culver

2

1

0

0

0

2

9.00

Broussard L, 0-1

1

3

2

1

1

1

9.00

Curry

1

2

1

1

0

0

10.80

Ramos

1 2/3

1

2

2

1

0

0.00

Copping

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

13.50

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Hahn

1  2/3

2

2

2

2

2

10.80

McCarthy

1  1/3

1

0

0

0

1

0.00

Smith W, 1-0

2

0

1

0

1

2

0.00

Stout

1

0

0

0

0

1

0.00

Maness

1

2

1

1

0

0

9.00

Lenik

1

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

Hill

1

0

0

0

0

2

0.00

Blown saves: McCarthy (1), Smith (1). Holds: Stout (1), Laness (1), Lenik (1). HBP—by: Hahn (Jackson). WP: Ramos, Lenik.

Umpires: Home, Ed Hickox; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nic Lentz. Time: 2:39. Att: 5,020

Kansas City Royals (1-0) 8, Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1) 4

February 24, 2018

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

LA Dodgers

0

2

0

1

0

0

1

0

0

4

6

2

Kansas City

1

2

0

0

2

1

0

2

x

8

12

2

LA Dodgers

AB

R

H

RBI

BB

AVG

Taylor, C, CF

2

0

1

0

1

.250

Diaz, CF

2

0

0

0

0

.000

Forsythe, 2B

3

0

1

2

0

.400

Estevez, 2B

1

0

1

0

0

1.000

Barnes, A, DH

4

0

0

0

0

.000

Hernandez, SS

1

0

0

0

2

.333

Robinson, SS

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Toles, LF

3

0

0

0

0

.000

Taijeron, LF

1

0

1

0

0

.333

Thompson, RF

3

1

1

0

0

.500

Landon, RF

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Jackson, D, 3B

2

1

0

0

0

.000

Ahmed, 3B

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Smith, W, C

3

0

0

0

0

.000

Zarraga, C

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Beaty, 1B

3

2

1

2

0

.333

Darvill, 1B

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Neal, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Culver, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Broussard, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Curry, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Ramos, C, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Copping, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals

33

4

6

4

3

.290

BATTING

HR: Beaty (1, 7th inning off Maness, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Beaty 4; Taijeron; Taylor, C; Estevez; Forsythe; Thompson.

RBI: Forsythe 2 (3); Beaty 2 (2).

2-out RBI: Forsythe 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Toles; Ahmed.

GIDP: Barnes, A.

Team RISP: 1-for-7.

Team LOB: 6.

FIELDING

E: Toles (1, fielding); Robinson (1, fielding).

Outfield assists: Toles (Cuthbert at home).

DP: 2 (Smith, W-Forsythe; Ahmed-Estevez-Darvill).

Kansas City

AB

R

H

RBI

BB

SO

AVG

Escobar, A, SS

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Goins, 2B

2

1

1

0

0

0

.500

Butera, C

3

1

2

0

0

0

.667

Viloria, C

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Perez, S, DH

2

1

1

0

0

1

.500

a-Schwindel, PH-DH

2

0

1

1

0

0

.500

Gordon, CF

2

0

1

1

0

0

.500

Starling, CF

1

0

0

0

1

0

.000

Soler, LF

2

0

0

0

0

2

.000

b-O'Hearn, PH-1B

1

0

0

0

1

0

.000

1-Gore, PR

0

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Duenez, 1B

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Merrifield, 2B

2

1

1

0

0

0

.500

Mondesi, SS

2

1

1

1

0

0

.500

Cuthbert, 3B

2

0

1

0

0

0

.500

Orlando, RF

2

1

2

1

0

0

1.000

Bonifacio, J, RF

2

1

1

1

0

0

.500

Asche, 3B

1

0

0

1

0

0

.000

Dozier, H, 1B

1

0

0

1

0

1

.000

Burns, LF

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Hahn, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

McCarthy, K, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Smith, B, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Stout, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Maness, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Lenik, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Hill, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals

32

8

12

7

2

4

.375

a-Singled for Perez, S in the 5th. b-Grounded out for Soler in the 5th.

1-Ran for O'Hearn in the 8th.

BATTING

2B: Gordon (1, Neal); Bonifacio, J (1, Neal); Orlando 2 (2, Curry, Ramos, C).

HR: Mondesi (1, 6th inning off Curry, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Schwindel; Gordon 2; Merrifield; Goins; Cuthbert; Perez, S; Mondesi 4; Butera 2; Bonifacio, J 2; Orlando 4.

RBI: Gordon (1); Bonifacio, J (1); Dozier, H (1); Schwindel (1); Mondesi (1); Orlando (1); Asche (1).

2-out RBI: Gordon; Schwindel.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Soler; O'Hearn; Goins.

SF: Dozier, H; Asche.

GIDP: Starling.

Team RISP: 3-for-8.

Team LOB: 4.

BASERUNNING

SB: Gore (1, 2nd base off Ramos, C/Zarraga).

CS: Butera (1, 2nd base by Culver/Smith, W).

FIELDING

E: Cuthbert (1, fielding); Soler (1, fielding).

Outfield assists: Bonifacio, J (Taylor, C at home).

DP: (Maness-Goins-O'Hearn).

LA Dodgers

AB

R

H

RBI

BB

AVG

Taylor, C, CF

2

0

1

0

1

.250

Diaz, CF

2

0

0

0

0

.000

Forsythe, 2B

3

0

1

2

0

.400

Estevez, 2B

1

0

1

0

0

1.000

Barnes, A, DH

4

0

0

0

0

.000

Hernandez, SS

1

0

0

0

2

.333

Robinson, SS

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Toles, LF

3

0

0

0

0

.000

Taijeron, LF

1

0

1

0

0

.333

Thompson, RF

3

1

1

0

0

.500

Landon, RF

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Jackson, D, 3B

2

1

0

0

0

.000

Ahmed, 3B

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Smith, W, C

3

0

0

0

0

.000

Zarraga, C

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Beaty, 1B

3

2

1

2

0

.333

Darvill, 1B

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Neal, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Culver, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Broussard, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Curry, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Ramos, C, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Copping, P

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals

33

4

6

4

3

.290

BATTING

HR: Beaty (1, 7th inning off Maness, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Beaty 4; Taijeron; Taylor, C; Estevez; Forsythe; Thompson.

RBI: Forsythe 2 (3); Beaty 2 (2).

2-out RBI: Forsythe 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Toles; Ahmed.

GIDP: Barnes, A.

Team RISP: 1-for-7.

Team LOB: 6.

FIELDING

E: Toles (1, fielding); Robinson (1, fielding).

Outfield assists: Toles (Cuthbert at home).

DP: 2 (Smith, W-Forsythe; Ahmed-Estevez-Darvill).

Kansas City

AB

R

H

RBI

BB

SO

AVG

Escobar, A, SS

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Goins, 2B

2

1

1

0

0

0

.500

Butera, C

3

1

2

0

0

0

.667

Viloria, C

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Perez, S, DH

2

1

1

0

0

1

.500

a-Schwindel, PH-DH

2

0

1

1

0

0

.500

Gordon, CF

2

0

1

1

0

0

.500

Starling, CF

1

0

0

0

1

0

.000

Soler, LF

2

0

0

0

0

2

.000

b-O'Hearn, PH-1B

1

0

0

0

1

0

.000

1-Gore, PR

0

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Duenez, 1B

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Merrifield, 2B

2

1

1

0

0

0

.500

Mondesi, SS

2

1

1

1

0

0

.500

Cuthbert, 3B

2

0

1

0

0

0

.500

Orlando, RF

2

1

2

1

0

0

1.000

Bonifacio, J, RF

2

1

1

1

0

0

.500

Asche, 3B

1

0

0

1

0

0

.000

Dozier, H, 1B

1

0

0

1

0

1

.000

Burns, LF

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Hahn, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

McCarthy, K, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Smith, B, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Stout, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Maness, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Lenik, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Hill, P

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals

32

8

12

7

2

4

.375

a-Singled for Perez, S in the 5th. b-Grounded out for Soler in the 5th.

1-Ran for O'Hearn in the 8th.

BATTING

2B: Gordon (1, Neal); Bonifacio, J (1, Neal); Orlando 2 (2, Curry, Ramos, C).

HR: Mondesi (1, 6th inning off Curry, 0 on, 0 out).

TB: Schwindel; Gordon 2; Merrifield; Goins; Cuthbert; Perez, S; Mondesi 4; Butera 2; Bonifacio, J 2; Orlando 4.

RBI: Gordon (1); Bonifacio, J (1); Dozier, H (1); Schwindel (1); Mondesi (1); Orlando (1); Asche (1).

2-out RBI: Gordon; Schwindel.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Soler; O'Hearn; Goins.

SF: Dozier, H; Asche.

GIDP: Starling.

Team RISP: 3-for-8.

Team LOB: 4.

BASERUNNING

SB: Gore (1, 2nd base off Ramos, C/Zarraga).

CS: Butera (1, 2nd base by Culver/Smith, W).

FIELDING

E: Cuthbert (1, fielding); Soler (1, fielding).

Outfield assists: Bonifacio, J (Taylor, C at home).

DP: (Maness-Goins-O'Hearn).

LA Dodgers

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

HR

ERA

Neal

2.0

5

3

3

0

1

0

13.50

Culver

2.0

1

0

0

0

2

0

0.00

Broussard (L, 0-1)

1.0

3

2

1

1

1

0

9.00

Curry

1.0

2

1

1

0

0

1

9.00

Ramos, C

1.2

1

2

2

1

0

0

10.80

Copping

0.1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Totals

8.0

12

8

7

2

4

1

5.29

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

HR

ERA

Hahn

1.2

2

2

2

2

2

0

10.80

McCarthy, K (BS, 1)

1.1

1

0

0

0

1

0

0.00

Smith, B (BS, 1)(W, 1-0)

2.0

0

1

0

1

2

0

0.00

Stout (H, 1)

1.0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0.00

Maness (H, 1)

1.0

2

1

1

0

0

1

9.00

Lenik (H, 1)

1.0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Hill

1.0

0

0

0

0

2

0

0.00

Totals

9.0

6

4

3

3

8

1

3.00

Game Scores: Neal 34; Hahn 38.

WP: Ramos, C; Lenik.

HBP: Jackson, D (by Hahn).

Groundouts-flyouts: Neal 2-1; Culver 1-2; Broussard 1-1; Curry 1-2; Ramos, C 2-2; Copping 0-1; Hahn 2-1; McCarthy, K 1-2; Smith, B 3-2; Stout 1-1; Maness 2-0; Lenik 2-1; Hill 1-0.

Batters faced: Neal 10; Culver 6; Broussard 7; Curry 5; Ramos, C 7; Copping 1; Hahn 10; McCarthy, K 5; Smith, B 8; Stout 3; Maness 4; Lenik 4; Hill 3.

Inherited runners-scored: McCarthy, K 3-2.

Umpires: HP: Ed Hickox. 1B: Lance Barrett. 2B: Ryan Blakney. 3B: Nic Lentz.

Weather: 58 degrees, sunny.

Wind: 4 mph, Out to RF.

First pitch: 1:05 PM.

T: 2:39.

Att: 5,020.

Venue: Surprise Stadium.

February 24, 2018

