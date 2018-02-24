Royals have many new players this spring. Watch this video to put faces with names

There are 63 players on the Royals spring training roster — well, 64, now, with the addition of outfielder Michael Saunders — as Cactus League play begins.

So many of them are new that manager Ned Yost said on the first day of pitcher and catcher workouts last week that he would prefer all Royals wear uniforms during practice.

“I want our fans to see, you know, ‘Who’s that guy?’ because it’s not like it was in years past where you’d recognized Hos off the bat, or Moose or Gordy or one of these guys,” Yost said. “We’ve got a bunch of new names out there.”

Jury’s out on how serious Yost was. The Royals haven’t actually abided by the request through the first two weeks of workouts.

But fear not. The Star’s John Sleezer has put together images of everyone on the roster, coaches included, in this video. It will help you “put faces with names,” as Yost has said all spring in reference to the slew of new pitchers he’s evaluating.