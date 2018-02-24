Royals 8, Dodgers 4: Hunter Dozier, pitchers impress in Cactus League opener

The Royals opened Cactus League competition Saturday with a spring-training exhibition against a Los Angeles Dodgers split squad at Surprise Stadium.
The game
As replacements trickled into the game, the Royals mounted a two-out, two-run rally in the fifth inning, sparked by utility infielder Ryan Goins and extended by Drew Butera, who smacked an RBI double for his second hit of the game.
Adalberto Mondesi, sent in to play shortstop for Alcides Escobar in the top of the fifth inning, muscled a leadoff home run to right field in the sixth.
The Royals won 8-4. They will travel to Mesa, Ariz., to play the Athletics at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“We were successful in situational things three out of four times,” manager Ned Yost said. “I think the pitchers did a great job of throwing strikes. I liked their stuff.
"I thought everybody threw the ball really well first time out."
At first base ...
Hunter Dozier played some smart baseball Saturday. On a second-inning base hit to right field, he positioned himself for the cutoff from right fielder Jorge Bonifacio and held up the Dodgers’ Logan Forsythe between first and second. A deke forced the runner at third to hesitate before taking off for home in an attempt to score the Dodgers’ third run of the inning. Dozier turned, fired a strike from the infield grass to Butera and got the final out of the inning, holding the Dodgers’ advantage to 2-1.
“Boni made a heck of a throw, I almost didn’t cut it,” Dozier said. “But then I saw the guy rounding first and he was kind of in no-man’s land, and I figured early in the game I’m just gonna try to get him out. Fortunately we did get him out.”
The Nos. 6-8 hitters in the Royals lineup reached base on back-to-back singles and a double in the bottom of the second. With Bonifacio on third, Dozier drove a fly ball to right-center field, deep enough for Bonifacio to score and for the Royals to take a 3-2 lead on the sacrifice fly.
Dozier played five innings in the game.
“I thought he made a real nice read on the cutoff there,” Yost said. “Throw was on line. Was there a play at the plate? Yeah, probably, but take the out in front of you. It was the second inning. He did a nice job. That was a good read.”
Soler in left field
Outfielder Jorge Soler, whose increased mobility Royals coaches have raved about during this first week of camp, might have played with too much flair in left field. He handled the first fly ball hit his way with ease, even with the sun shining in his eyes.
But when Dodgers third baseman Drew Jackson lofted a fly ball to the warning track in left-center field, Soler hopped to catch it in front of the wall. The ball popped out of his glove. Alex Gordon, who played three innings in center, was there to back him up.
“I thought it was a home run, honestly,” said Royals pitcher Burch Smith, who struck out two and allowed one unearned run in two innings. “I’m just glad it stayed in the park, so it’s all good.”
Soler struck out in both of his at-bats.
The starter
Right-hander Jesse Hahn touched 97 mph on the radar gun in his first start for the Royals.
“A little extra (velocity) today this early on just because how excited I really was to get out there for the first time this year,” said Hahn, who averaged about 95 mph on his four-seam fastball in 2016 according to Brooks Baseball. “I definitely was rushing some pitches, that’s why I was up in the zone. So all the first-inning jitters and nerves, adrenaline kind of adds into it.”
Hahn labored over 1 2/3 innings, needing 24 pitches in the first to work around a leadoff single and two-out walk. Yost pulled Hahn for Kevin McCarthy after Hahn loaded the bases with a single, a hit batter and a walk.
Hahn was charged with two earned runs.
A mistake
Cheslor Cuthbert, who entered the spring figuring to lead the race for the job at third base, made the Royals’ first error of the spring. A hard-hit ball popped out of his glove and trickled into shallow center field.
The play came the inning after he dropped a stinger on the dirt near third base, which kept him from cutting down the lead runner at the bag. He was able to get an out second base and leave runners at the corners.
