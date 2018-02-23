New Royals pitcher Jesse Hahn to start spring training opener against Dodgers

East of Phoenix some 50 miles from where the Royals train during the spring, right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn left the Oakland A’s camp last April with Nashville, Tenn., plugged into his GPS.
The fastest route on the cross-country trip to the Athletics’ Class AAA affiliate is about 24 hours and covers approximately 1,600 miles.
Hahn drove the distance, dropped off his gear at the Nashville Sounds’ stadium and, exhausted, went to his apartment.
But he couldn’t sleep through the night. A 2 a.m. phone call necessitated by an injury in Oakland beckoned Hahn to join the A’s staff, mere hours before the Sounds opened the minor-league season in Nashville.
Never miss a local story.
The call-up was one part of a rather strange experience for Hahn. In the middle of retrieving his belongings from the Nashville clubhouse and making a 6 a.m. flight, he locked himself out of his apartment. It was too late for a locksmith to help, so he was forced to scale a stairwell to find a way inside.
Now fighting for a rotation spot with the Royals, Hahn might hope to avoid a repeat performance. He will begin to make inroads on that goal Saturday when he gets the start for the Royals’ Cactus League opener against the Dodgers at 2 p.m. Central time in Surprise.
“I think just the change of scenery was a good thing,” Hahn said. “That’s kind of what it was over there. It was very frustrating. I’m not gonna say it was disappointing but it was something — I came to the field everyday, looking over your shoulder. It’s not a good thing to do throughout the season. It’s a long season to be doing that.
"It feels like a fresh start."
Hahn will focus on staying consistent with his change-up. Tormented by ineffectiveness, Hahn toyed with several grips last year. He had thrown the change-up three or four different ways by the end of the season.
He stuck with one grip — wider, like the grip on his two-seam fastball — throughout the offseason and has thus far been pleased with the results.
“I feel really comfortable with it,” Hahn said. “I think this is the best it’s been this early on.”
Audio of all Royals spring training games will be available to registered users on royals.com. KCSP (610 AM) will carry at least 13 game broadcasts on radio, starting Sunday.
The Royals travel to Mesa on Sunday to face Hahn’s former team, which traded Hahn and pitcher Heath Fillmyer to Kansas City in exchange for Brandon Moss and Ryan Buchter last month. Trevor Oaks, the former Dodgers minor-leaguer, will start against the Athletics instead.
It’s likely not an intentional move. Hahn suspects the Royals will follow the live batting practice schedule as Cactus League play begins.
Hahn is not upset about it.
“This early, probably not,” Hahn said. “Maybe it’d be nice in the season to do it. Maybe go there and throw, that’d be awesome.”
Comments