Meet the Royals new ‘Mondi,’ Adalberto Mondesi

Kansas City Royals infielder Raúl A. Mondesi has requested to be called by his middle name, Adalberto Mondesi, after being referred to by his first name since being promoted to the major-league team. He is the son of former major-leaguer Raúl Mondesi and the brother of Raúl Mondesi Jr.