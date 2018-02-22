Royals outfielder Jorge Soler 'much more mobile' than last year

The outfield drills on a backfield here were ending. It was almost time for lunch.
Royals outfielder Jorge Soler was the last player in line and first base coach Mitch Maier shouted from his spot on the infield that this ground ball was the last one he’d serve.
Soler got himself set, chased the hit down and aired a throw to third base. The ball spiked into the dirt near second base.
“One more!” Soler called out, no accent to be detected as he shook his head at himself.
Never miss a local story.
Maier prepared to knock another baseball his direction. Soler backed up and took a spot at the front of the line again. The hit rolled into right field. He scooped the baseball up with his glove without missing a step, then fired another throw.
It didn’t make it cleanly. The baseball skipped again.
This scene on Wednesday, two days after the beginning of full-squad workouts, will hold little significance as spring training wears on.
But it provides a glimpse of Soler’s progress, which has impressed manager Ned Yost in these early days of camp.
“He’s really moving well,” Yost said on Thursday. “Mitch mentioned it to me. ‘Man, he’s really moving well.’ I started bearing down on him a little bit and watching him and, yeah, he looks great out there. He’s really moving good.”
Mobility was one of several shortcomings for Soler last season, his first with the Royals after being acquired from the Cubs in the trade of closer Wade Davis. An oblique strain hampered him at the plate. He struggled to hit major-league pitching and spent the offseason tinkering with his swing — he brought his bat closer to his body and put more weight on his back foot.
Soler also took time to hone in on improving his nutrition. He finally heeded advice given to him by trainers in the Cubs’ organization years ago. He stopped eating sweets, ate more vegetables, avoided unhealthy foods during the week.
When he arrived at the Royals’ complex for physicals, Soler found he had dropped 19 pounds since the end of last season.
Soler said he felt slow last year, that he plodded through his work.
The weight loss has already paid dividends.
“Where he really looks good to me is in the outfield shagging balls,” Yost said. “He looks much more mobile than he did last year.”
Comments