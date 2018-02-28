More Videos

Royals' Yost having fun after 3-2 win over Reds 2:44

Royals general manager Dayton Moore on acquiring first baseman Lucas Duda 3:08

Lucas Duda on joining the Kansas City Royals 2:10

Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund is happy with the consistency of his curve 2:09

Royals keep offense going in 14-9 win over Mariners 1:54

Jorge Soler hits two long homers in Royals' 14-9 win 1:46

Royals keep Cactus League streak going with 10-6 win over Giants 1:23

Tim Hill, submarine-style lefty, trying to make KC Royals roster 1:46

Royals' Michael Saunders joins team after whirlwind week 2:06

Ned Yost sees a lot to like in Royals' 4-4 tie with the Oakland A’s 1:32

A look back at 50 years of Royals baseball in Kansas City

From many losing seasons to World Series' championships, take a look back at 50 years of Kansas City Royals baseball.
Tim Hill has been pitching submarine-style his entire life. Now 28, the left-hander is participating in his first major-league camp. With his rare throwing motion adding a distinct wrinkle to his game, both Hill and the Royals are hoping he turns a strong spring into a spot on the opening day roster.