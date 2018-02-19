Here are Major League Baseball’s rules and exceptions for visits to pitcher’s mound

There were times last season when Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s body would absorb a foul ball, and he would benefit from a short break in the action.
A Royals player often would trot to the pitcher’s mound and give Perez that breather. Starting this season, this kind of thing probably won’t happen.
Major League Baseball announced Monday that teams will be limited to six mound visits without a pitching change per nine innings. If a game goes to extra innings, each team will get one additional non-pitching change mound visit per inning.
What constitutes a visit to the mound? A manager or coach visiting the mound to meet with the pitcher, a catcher who is crossed up by a pitch or a player leaving his position to confer with the pitcher. That also includes a pitcher leaving the mound to meet with another player, no matter the length of the visit or where it happens.
There are a few exceptions: talks that happen between batters, visits to clean spikes in rainy conditions, visits to check if a pitcher is injured and visits after the announcement of an offensive substitution.
A catcher may ask the home-plate umpire for a brief visit if he is crossed up on a pitch and the team is out of mound visits.
Breaks between innings or for a pitching change will be 2 minutes, 5 seconds long for regular-season games, 2:25 for nationally-televised contests and 2:55 for playoffs games. At the 25-second mark, the umpire will signal to the pitcher to complete his final warm-up pitch. Batters must leave the on-deck circle at the 20-second mark.
It’s part of Major League Baseball’s pace-of-play initiative, and it is noteworthy that the league won’t institute a pitch clock.
“I am pleased that we were able to reach an understanding with the Players Association to take concrete steps to address pace of play with the cooperation of players,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “My strong preference is to continue to have ongoing dialogue with players on this topic to find mutually acceptable solutions.”
Royals left-hander Danny Duffy had been a vocal critic of Manfred’s desire to shorten the length of games.
“I just don’t get it, man,” Duffy said. “I don’t know what (Manfred’s) obsession with shortening games is, and I just don’t understand it. It doesn’t seem to be as much of an obsession when it’s a national broadcast, and the commercials go for two minutes, and we’re ready on the mound. And we’ve got to wait around, but it’s all about money. Bunch of crap. It angers me.”
